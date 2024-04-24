MEDRx Company Limited (MEDRx) today announced that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), its development partner for a proprietary transdermal formulation of Alto's novel PDE4 inhibitor, reported positive results from its healthy volunteer Phase 1 study of ALTO-101. Results from the study demonstrated favorable tolerability and improved pharmacokinetics of ALTO-101 when administered via a transdermal delivery system (TDS) compared to oral administration. The drug exposure levels achieved with the transdermal formulation were significantly greater than systemic exposure with oral administration while

The pharmacokinetic curve illustrates stable drug exposure and achievement of the desired plasma concentration with the transdermal formulation as compared to orally administered ALTO-101.

a Novel PDE4 Inhibitor in Development for Schizophrenia

The transdermal formulation demonstrated favorable adhesion properties and there were no application site reactions that led to patch removal or intolerance.

All adverse events reported in the study were mild in severity, and there were no reported serious adverse events. No participants discontinued the study due to adverse events.

ALTO-101 delivered transdermally resulted in substantially lower class-related adverse events typically associated with PDE4 inhibitors.

o Dizziness - 40% oral vs. 7.1% TDS o Nausea - 20% oral vs. 0% TDS

also reducing typical class-wide adverse events. Alto plans to initiate a proof-of-concept study evaluating ALTO-101 in patients with CIAS in the first half of 2024, with topline data expected in the second half of 2025.

"We are pleased to demonstrate transdermal administration of ALTO-101 results in significantly greater, stable drug concentration with a once-daily formulation that is well-tolerated." said Yonehiro Matsumura, Ph.D., CEO MEDRx. "Towards "For the Patients" of MEDRx's philosophy, these positive results are important first steps that MEDRx's transdermal technology potentially helps patients with CIAS and central nervous system disorder to address significant unmet needs and benefit through Alto-101."

Phase 1 Study Design and Results

The study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and adhesion properties of a proprietary transdermal formulation of ALTO-101 compared to oral administration of ALTO-101 in healthy human volunteers. It included a 2-way crossover design consisting of two dosing periods. Fifteen adults between 40-64 years old were enrolled in the study. In period 1, participants received a single oral dose of 1 mg ALTO-101, following a 7-day washout period; in period 2, participants received continual transdermal dosing of 18 mg ALTO-101 for two days - patches were administered once-daily and worn for 24 hours. In both periods pharmacokinetics and tolerability were evaluated during and following treatment to measure absorption and elimination.

Topline Results from the ALTO-101 Phase 1 study include:

 ALTO-101 delivered transdermally resulted in significantly higher, and consistent, drug concentrations compared to oral administration:

o Area under the curve (AUC) was 62% and 170% higher on day 1 and day 2 respectively for the transdermal formulation relative to oral administration (day 1 p=0.01; day 2 p<0.001). o The maximum concentration (C max. ) on day 2 of the transdermal dosing was similar to the

C max of 1mg of orally administered ALTO-101 (27.9 ng/mL for TDS vs. 30.1 ng/mL oral).