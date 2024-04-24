MedRx : Notice of revised forecasts of consolidated financial results
News Release Dated April 24, 2024
MEDRx Co., Ltd.
Yonehiro Matsumura, CEO
Stock code: 4586, TSE Growth
Notice of revised forecasts of consolidated financial results
Please note the following revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024) and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024) announced in the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 published on February 9, 2024.
Details
1. Revised forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
attributable to
profit
profit
share
owners of parent
Million
Million
Million
Million
Yen
yen
yen
yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
1
(782)
(741)
(742)
(19.36)
New forecast (B)
241
(542)
(501)
(502)
(12.95)
Change (B-A)
240
240
240
240
Change (%)
―
―
―
―
(Reference）Actual
results in previous period
6
(478)
(480)
(481)
(14.97)
(Six months ended June 30, 2023)
1
2. Revised forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024)
Previous forecast (A)
New forecast (B)
Change (B-A)
Change (%)
(Reference）Actual results in previous period (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
attributable to
profit
profit
share
owners of parent
Million
Million
Million
Million
Yen
yen
yen
yen
Yen
200
(1,425)
(1,384)
(1,386)
(36.14)
442
(1,183)
(1,142)
(1,144)
(29.50)
242
242
242
242
120.8
―
―
―
29
(933)
(930)
(932)
(26.82)
3. Reason for these revisions
Due to good development progress of "Alto-101", we have expected additional sales about developmental milestone revenue from Alto Neuroscience inc. (Alto) and investigational drug supply to Alto.
Regarding development progress "Alto-101", please refer to "MEDRx Collaboration Partner, Alto Neuroscience, Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for ALTO-101, a Novel PDE4 inhibitor in Development for Schizophrenia " announced today.
Notice : The above forecast is based on the information we have got until the announcement date of this material. Please kindly be aware of that actual results may differ materially from projected values due to various factors
MEDRx Co., Ltd. Management Department E-mail: info@medrx.co.jp
--------------------------------------
2
