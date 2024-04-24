News Release Dated April 24, 2024

MEDRx Co., Ltd.

Yonehiro Matsumura, CEO

Stock code: 4586, TSE Growth

Notice of revised forecasts of consolidated financial results

Please note the following revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024) and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024) announced in the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 published on February 9, 2024.

Details

1. Revised forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

attributable to

profit

profit

share

owners of parent

Million

Million

Million

Million

Yen

yen

yen

yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

1

(782)

(741)

(742)

(19.36)

New forecast (B)

241

(542)

(501)

(502)

(12.95)

Change (B-A)

240

240

240

240

Change (%)

(ReferenceActual

results in previous period

6

(478)

(480)

(481)

(14.97)

(Six months ended June 30, 2023)

1

2. Revised forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024)

Previous forecast (A)

New forecast (B)

Change (B-A)

Change (%)

(ReferenceActual results in previous period (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

attributable to

profit

profit

share

owners of parent

Million

Million

Million

Million

Yen

yen

yen

yen

Yen

200

(1,425)

(1,384)

(1,386)

(36.14)

442

(1,183)

(1,142)

(1,144)

(29.50)

242

242

242

242

120.8

29

(933)

(930)

(932)

(26.82)

3. Reason for these revisions

Due to good development progress of "Alto-101", we have expected additional sales about developmental milestone revenue from Alto Neuroscience inc. (Alto) and investigational drug supply to Alto.

Regarding development progress "Alto-101", please refer to "MEDRx Collaboration Partner, Alto Neuroscience, Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for ALTO-101, a Novel PDE4 inhibitor in Development for Schizophrenia " announced today.

Notice : The above forecast is based on the information we have got until the announcement date of this material. Please kindly be aware of that actual results may differ materially from projected values due to various factors

MEDRx Co., Ltd. Management Department E-mail: info@medrx.co.jp

--------------------------------------

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Medrx Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 23:53:07 UTC.