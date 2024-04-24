News Release Dated April 24, 2024

MEDRx Co., Ltd.

Yonehiro Matsumura, CEO

Stock code: 4586, TSE Growth

Notice of revised forecasts of consolidated financial results

Please note the following revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024) and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024) announced in the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 published on February 9, 2024.

Details

1. Revised forecasts of consolidated financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30, 2024 (January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024)

Operating Ordinary Net income Net income per Net sales attributable to profit profit share owners of parent Million Million Million Million Yen yen yen yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 1 (782) (741) (742) (19.36) New forecast (B) 241 (542) (501) (502) (12.95) Change (B-A) 240 240 240 240 Change (%) ― ― ― ― (Reference）Actual results in previous period 6 (478) (480) (481) (14.97) (Six months ended June 30, 2023)

1