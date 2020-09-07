Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Malta Stock Exchange  >  Medserv p.l.c.    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 08/31
0.62 EUR   -4.62%
01:45pMEDSERV P L C : Contract Extension – Egypt
PU
08/28MEDSERV P L C : Issues Interim Report for first half of 2020
PU
08/28MEDSERV P L C : Half Yearly Report
PU
Medserv p l c : Contract Extension – Egypt

09/07/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Contract Extension - Egypt

Date of Announcement

7 September 2020

Reference

223/2020

Listing Rule

LR 5.16

QUOTE

The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract extension by Ieoc Production B.V. (Eni Egypt) to continue providing integrated logistics support services for their offshore operations in Egypt. The contract has been extended until 31 December 2021. The Eastern Mediterranean energy block is a significant and growing market for the Company given its strong presence in both Cyprus and Egypt.

The Company awaits adjudication of a tender for provision of integrated logistics support services to another international oil company operating offshore Egypt.

UNQUOTE

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 17:44:01 UTC
