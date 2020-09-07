Medserv p l c : Contract Extension – Egypt

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERV P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Contract Extension - Egypt
7 September 2020
Reference
223/2020
Listing Rule
LR 5.16
The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract extension by Ieoc Production B.V. (Eni Egypt) to continue providing integrated logistics support services for their offshore operations in Egypt. The contract has been extended until 31 December 2021. The Eastern Mediterranean energy block is a significant and growing market for the Company given its strong presence in both Cyprus and Egypt.
The Company awaits adjudication of a tender for provision of integrated logistics support services to another international oil company operating offshore Egypt.
