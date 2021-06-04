Log in
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(MDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 06/01
0.825 EUR   -0.60%
Medserv p l c : Information to the market

06/04/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Information to the Market

Date of Announcement

4 June 2021

Reference

240/2021

Listing Rule

LR 5.61

Quote

Reference is made to the article which appeared on the Lovin' Malta portal on the 3rd June 2021 entitled "'Benefits Outweigh Risks', Medserv Says About Deal With Oilfield Company With Angolan Connections" (the Article).

The Article makes reference to the prospective share for share exchange with Regis Holding Limited and its shareholders, announced to the market in the recent past (ref: 234/2021). The Article insinuates a series of potential wrongdoings by Mr Dave O'Connor and Mr Olivier Bernard (the Regis Shareholders) in a number of instances. The Company takes any allegations of this nature very seriously and with utmost importance. In the spirit of this, the Company wishes to assure the market that, following the due diligence exercise it had carried out and throughout its negotiations, the Company has had no reason to believe that the Regis Group or any of its shareholders were not of good repute.

Nevertheless, the Company has requested responses from the Regis Shareholders on the allegations raised in the said Article. The Regis Shareholders were forthcoming in their response and have strongly rebutted the said allegations and have presently given the Board of Directors comfort that they are devoid of merit.

The Company reiterates that issues relating to potentially illicit activities are taken very seriously by the Company and its board would not have recommended the share for share exchange transaction to its shareholders unless it believed that the said transaction was in the Company's best interest. Additionally, the Company considers its interactions with the Regis Shareholders to be based on honesty and transparency and indeed, the Regis Shareholders have confirmed their willingness to provide any information and documentation to the Company to evidence their integrity.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medserv plc published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
