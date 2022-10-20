Advanced search
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
0.7000 EUR   -14.63%
04:50aMedservregis P L C : Announcement on Appointment of Finance Director
PU
10/13Medservregis P L C : Announcement on Bond Partial Redemption
PU
10/04Medservregis P L C : Totalenergies e.p. cyprus b.v. contract extension
PU
MedservRegis p l c : Announcement on Appointment of Finance Director

10/20/2022 | 04:50am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Appointment of Finance Director

Date of Announcement

20 October 2022

Reference

274/2022

Listing Rule

CMR 5.20

Quote

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Alessandro Roca as Finance Director of the Group.

In accordance with Capital Market Rule 5.20, the following details are hereby being provided:

Name:

Alessandro Roca

Address:

55, (Ex 227) Triq ta' Taht :-Irdum, Mellieha MLH2746,

Malta

Principal Activity Outside the

None

Company/Group:

Current and past (5 years)

None

directorships in other companies

having securities traded on a stock

exchange:

Other Disclosures:

There are no disclosures to be made in terms of listing rules

5.20.5 to 5.20.9

Effective date of appointment:

13 September 2022

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:48:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
