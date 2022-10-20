MedservRegis p l c : Announcement on Appointment of Finance Director

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERV P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Appointment of Finance Director

Date of Announcement 20 October 2022 Reference 274/2022 Listing Rule CMR 5.20

Quote

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Alessandro Roca as Finance Director of the Group.

In accordance with Capital Market Rule 5.20, the following details are hereby being provided:

Name: Alessandro Roca Address: 55, (Ex 227) Triq ta' Taht :-Irdum, Mellieha MLH2746, Malta Principal Activity Outside the None Company/Group: Current and past (5 years) None directorships in other companies having securities traded on a stock exchange: Other Disclosures: There are no disclosures to be made in terms of listing rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9 Effective date of appointment: 13 September 2022

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary