MedservRegis p l c : Announcement on Appointment of Finance Director

Appointment of Finance Director
Date of Announcement
20 October 2022
Reference
274/2022
Listing Rule
CMR 5.20
The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Alessandro Roca as Finance Director of the Group.
In accordance with Capital Market Rule 5.20, the following details are hereby being provided:
Name:
Alessandro Roca
Address:
55, (Ex 227) Triq ta' Taht :-Irdum, Mellieha MLH2746,
Malta
Principal Activity Outside the
None
Company/Group:
Current and past (5 years)
None
directorships in other companies
having securities traded on a stock
exchange:
Other Disclosures:
There are no disclosures to be made in terms of listing rules
5.20.5 to 5.20.9
Effective date of appointment:
13 September 2022
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
