  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MedservRegis p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
0.8200 EUR   -6.29%
05:13aMedservregis P L C : Announcement on Bond Partial Redemption
PU
10/04Medservregis P L C : Totalenergies e.p. cyprus b.v. contract extension
PU
10/03Medservregis P L C : Announcement on TotalEnergies E.P. Cyprus B.V. Contract Extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedservRegis p l c : Announcement on Bond Partial Redemption

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

BOND PARTIAL REDEMPTION

Date of Announcement

13 October 2022

Reference

273/2022

Capital Market Rule

CMR5.16

Quote

The Company makes reference to the announcement issued on the 30 August 2022 (ref: 271/2022) pursuant to which it was announced that on the 30 September 2022, the Company shall effect a pro-rata early redemption payment of approximately €7 million (subject to rounding) to the holders of the €20 million Secured and Guaranteed Notes bearing ISIN MT0000311218 (the Notes).

The Company is pleased to announce that an amount of €6,999,400 worth of Notes were redeemed and accordingly, the outstanding amount of the Notes in issue is €13,000,600. The appropriate entry has been made in the electronic register of the Notes maintained by the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange.

As announced, the Company intends to redeem the remaining outstanding Notes within the coming months from the proceeds of a new bond issue, details of which shall be announced in due course.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,9 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2021 -7,51 M -7,29 M -7,29 M
Net Debt 2021 60,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,3 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MedservRegis p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Sean OConnor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Executive Chairman
Olivier N. Bernard Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Karl Bartolo Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Joseph Zammit Tabona Non-Executive Director
