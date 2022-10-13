MedservRegis p l c : Announcement on Bond Partial Redemption

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
BOND PARTIAL REDEMPTION
Date of Announcement
13 October 2022
Reference
273/2022
Capital Market Rule
CMR5.16
The Company makes reference to the announcement issued on the 30 August 2022 (ref: 271/2022) pursuant to which it was announced that on the 30 September 2022, the Company shall effect a pro-rata early redemption payment of approximately €7 million (subject to rounding) to the holders of the €20 million Secured and Guaranteed Notes bearing ISIN MT0000311218 (the Notes).
The Company is pleased to announce that an amount of €6,999,400 worth of Notes were redeemed and accordingly, the outstanding amount of the Notes in issue is €13,000,600. The appropriate entry has been made in the electronic register of the Notes maintained by the Central Securities Depositary of the Malta Stock Exchange.
As announced, the Company intends to redeem the remaining outstanding Notes within the coming months from the proceeds of a new bond issue, details of which shall be announced in due course.
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
