MedservRegis p l c : Approval of Annual Financial Statements

Reference is made to company announcement 262/2022 pursuant to which the Company announced that the publication of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 will take place on the 15 June 2022.

Despite the Company's best efforts, the Company was unable to publish the said financial statements on the 15th June 2022 due to an external technical IT infrastructural failure arising outside the control of the Company. Nonetheless, the matter has been rectified and in terms of Rule 5.16.21 the Company is hereby announcing, following approval by the Board of Directors, the publication of the audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The total revenue generated for the year amounted to € 29,924,554 (2020: €11,286,556) as against a forecast of €44,595,000. Adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to €5,304,677 (2020: negative €4,012,109) as against a forecast of €10,692,000. Forecast results are those projected in the financial analysis summary published on the 28th June 2021.

The results for the year differ significantly from the forecast published in the financial analysis summary. The main reason for this difference is that the forecast for financial year 2021 comprises the twelve-month results of Medserv plc and the six-month results of Regis Holdings Limited. The audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 account for the share for share exchange transaction as a reverse acquisition. As a result of the reverse acquisition the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2021 includes the financial results of Regis group of companies for the entire year and the financial results of the formerly Medserv group of companies from 1 July 2021 until year-ended 31 December 2021.