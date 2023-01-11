Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MedservRegis p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
0.7850 EUR   +33.05%
09:56aMedservregis P L C : Contract Award Uganda
PU
2022Medservregis P L C : Allocation Policy
PU
2022Medservregis P L C : Notice of Early Redemption of 6% Secured Notes 2023
PU
MedservRegis p l c : Contract Award Uganda

01/11/2023 | 09:56am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Contract Award Uganda

Date of Announcement

11 January 2023

Reference

284/2022

Listing Rule

CMR 5.16

Quote

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Regis Uganda Ltd (REGIS) has been awarded a contract by Vallourec Oil and Gas Uganda Ltd (VOGU), part of the Vallourec Group, in support of services being provided to TotalEnergies E&P Uganda B.V. (TotalEnergies). VOGU has entrusted REGIS for the provision of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) handling services on the local yard operated by VOGU in Buliisa.

The contract term is forty-two months and the services by REGIS are being performed at TotalEnergies's Drilling Support Base inside the Industrial Area located in Buliisa District, Uganda

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 14:55:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
