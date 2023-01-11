MedservRegis p l c : Contract Award Uganda

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Contract Award Uganda
|
Date of Announcement
|
11 January 2023
|
Reference
|
284/2022
|
Listing Rule
|
CMR 5.16
Quote
The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Regis Uganda Ltd (REGIS) has been awarded a contract by Vallourec Oil and Gas Uganda Ltd (VOGU), part of the Vallourec Group, in support of services being provided to TotalEnergies E&P Uganda B.V. (TotalEnergies). VOGU has entrusted REGIS for the provision of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) handling services on the local yard operated by VOGU in Buliisa.
The contract term is forty-two months and the services by REGIS are being performed at TotalEnergies's Drilling Support Base inside the Industrial Area located in Buliisa District, Uganda
Unquote
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Medservregis plc published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 14:55:17 UTC.