MedservRegis p l c : Contract Award Uganda

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Contract Award Uganda

Date of Announcement 11 January 2023 Reference 284/2022 Listing Rule CMR 5.16

Quote

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Regis Uganda Ltd (REGIS) has been awarded a contract by Vallourec Oil and Gas Uganda Ltd (VOGU), part of the Vallourec Group, in support of services being provided to TotalEnergies E&P Uganda B.V. (TotalEnergies). VOGU has entrusted REGIS for the provision of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) handling services on the local yard operated by VOGU in Buliisa.

The contract term is forty-two months and the services by REGIS are being performed at TotalEnergies's Drilling Support Base inside the Industrial Area located in Buliisa District, Uganda

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary