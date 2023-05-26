Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MedservRegis p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-01
0.7500 EUR   -4.46%
02:47pMedservregis P L C : Outcome of the resolutions proposed to the AGM
PU
02:47pMedservregis P L C : Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04/28Medservregis P L C : Approval of Annual Financial statements
PU
MedservRegis p l c : Extraordinary General Meeting

05/26/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Extraordinary General Meeting

Date of Announcement

26 May 2023

Reference

291/2023

Capital Market Rule

CMR 5.16

Quote

The Board of Directors announces that in the coming months, it shall convene an extraordinary general meeting with a view to seeking the approval of the shareholders (by way of extraordinary resolution) to reduce the share premium account of the Company to offset accumulated losses of the Company. This will provide the flexibility to the Board of Directors to make distributions to its shareholders, as and when it considers fit.

Further details of the said meeting shall be published in due course and after obtaining regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority of the shareholder circular that will accompany the notice convening the meeting.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 18:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 29,9 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2021 -7,51 M -8,04 M -8,04 M
Net Debt 2021 60,3 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76,2 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MedservRegis p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Sean OConnor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Executive Chairman
Olivier N. Bernard Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Karl Bartolo Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Laragh Cassar Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.-4.46%82
HAPAG-LLOYD AG3.89%34 779
AP MOLLER MAERSK-27.94%27 411
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.19%23 451
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-4.66%10 774
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.66%8 598
