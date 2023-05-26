MedservRegis p l c : Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Extraordinary General Meeting Date of Announcement 26 May 2023 Reference 291/2023 Capital Market Rule CMR 5.16 Quote

The Board of Directors announces that in the coming months, it shall convene an extraordinary general meeting with a view to seeking the approval of the shareholders (by way of extraordinary resolution) to reduce the share premium account of the Company to offset accumulated losses of the Company. This will provide the flexibility to the Board of Directors to make distributions to its shareholders, as and when it considers fit.

Further details of the said meeting shall be published in due course and after obtaining regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority of the shareholder circular that will accompany the notice convening the meeting.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary