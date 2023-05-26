MedservRegis p l c : Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Extraordinary General Meeting
Date of Announcement
26 May 2023
Reference
291/2023
Capital Market Rule
CMR 5.16
Quote
The Board of Directors announces that in the coming months, it shall convene an extraordinary general meeting with a view to seeking the approval of the shareholders (by way of extraordinary resolution) to reduce the share premium account of the Company to offset accumulated losses of the Company. This will provide the flexibility to the Board of Directors to make distributions to its shareholders, as and when it considers fit.
Further details of the said meeting shall be published in due course and after obtaining regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority of the shareholder circular that will accompany the notice convening the meeting.
Laragh Cassar
Company Secretary
