COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Half Yearly Report Date of Announcement 30 August 2023 Reference 295/2023 Capital Market Rule CMR5.16 Quote The Board of Directors has today approved the half yearly report of the Company for the financial period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, a copy of which is attached hereto and will be available for public inspection in electronic form on the Company's website shortly: https://www.medservenergy.com/medservregis-plc- financial-statements Unquote Laragh Cassar Company Secretary

MedservRegis p.l.c. Interim Report CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIRECTORS' REPORT (UNAUDITED) For the Period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023

1 MedservRegis p.l.c. Directors' Report pursuant to the Capital Market Rules 5.75.2 For the Period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 This report is published in terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules of the Listing Authority, Malta Financial Services Authority and the Prevention of Financial Markets Abuse Act 2005. The condensed consolidated interim financial statement figures have been extracted from the Group's unaudited accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and for its comparative period in 2022 (unaudited). The comparative consolidated statement of financial position has been extracted from the audited financial statements as at 31 December 2022. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting standards adopted for use in the EU for interim financial statements (EU adopted IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2023. In terms of the Capital Market Rule 5.75.5, the directors state that this half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors. Principal activities The Group's principal activities, through its subsidiaries, consist of providing shore base logistics and engineering services to the offshore oil and gas industry and supply chain management for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the onshore oil and gas industry. It also provides equipment, procurement, and specialised services to a wide range of customers, including national and international energy companies, drilling and mining companies, as well as product and equipment manufacturers and other heavy industry-related contractors across the globe, reaching the Mediterranean countries, Middle East, South America, South Africa and a number of emerging markets such as Mozambique, Uganda and Angola. The Group operates under three trading names, namely 'Medserv' in the Mediterranean basin, 'METS' being Middle East Tubular Services in the Middle East region, and 'Regis' in sub-Saharan market. Board of Directors Anthony Diacono Carmelo (a.k.a. Karl) Bartolo Laragh Cassar David S. O'Connor Olivier N. Bernard Keith N. Grunow Jean Pierre Lhote Monica De Oliveira Vilabril Registered Office Port of Marsaxlokk Birzebbugia, BBG 3011 Malta

2 MedservRegis p.l.c. Directors' Report pursuant to the Capital Market Rules 5.75.2 (continued) For the Period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 Review of performance The Group's reported turnover for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 amounted to €32,000,385 (30 June 2022: €26,075,032). The Group's reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 amounted to €8,992,633 (30 June 2022: €3,682,708). After recognising depreciation amounting to €4,499,805 (30 June 2022: €3,412,040), amortisation of intangible assets of €738,293 (30 June 2022: €1,028,186), and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of €nil (30 June 2022: €17,185), the Group registered an operating profit amounting to €3,754,535 (30 June 2022: operating loss of €774,703). After deducting the net finance costs amounting to €5,544,185 (30 June 2022: net finance income of €166,223), the Group registered a loss before tax of €1,789,650 (30 June 2022: €608,480). Net finance costs include a one time foreign exchange loss on non-operating activities amounting to €3,992,600 resulting mainly from the devaluation in the exchange rates of the Angolan kwanza and the Egyptian pound during the first half of 2023 (30 June 2022: foreign exchange gain of €2,046,164). As of 30 June 2023, the Group's subsidiary, Verger investimentos Lda, holds cash at bank amounting to €4,878,244 (31 December 2022: €8,926,815) that are subject to exchange controls on remittance outside of the jurisdiction, limiting the Group's ability to access this cash and reduce exposure to foreign exchange losses. Loss from continuing operations after accounting for taxation amounted to €1,960,936 (30 June 2022: €664,827). Reported in 'Other Comprehensive Income' are foreign currency translation differences arising from translating the financial results of the Company's subsidiaries to its reporting currency in Euro. This amounts to positive €723,231 (30 June 2022: €1,809,863). In addition, the gain on net investment hedge amounts to €161,810 (30 June 2022: net loss on net investment hedge of €690,385). Total comprehensive income amounts to negative €1,075,895 (30 June 2022: positive €454,651). The increase in EBITDA during H1 2023 has resulted in an improvement in the net cash generated from operating activities to €4.7 million compared to H1 2022. The Group's equity position of MedservRegis p.l.c. as at the financial reporting date stood at €59.3 million (2022: €60.4 million), representing an decrease of €1.1 million as a result of the negative total comprehensive income generated during the first six months of the year.