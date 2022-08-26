MedservRegis p l c : January - June 2022

MedservRegis p.l.c. Interim Report CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIRECTORS' REPORT (UNAUDITED) For the Period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Principal activities The Group's principal activities, through its subsidiaries, consist of providing shore base logistics and engineering services to the offshore oil and gas industry and supply chain management for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the onshore oil and gas industry. It also provides equipment, procurement, and specialised services to a wide range of customers, including national and international energy companies, drilling and mining companies, as well as product and equipment manufacturers and other heavy industry-related contractors across the globe, reaching the Mediterranean countries, Middle East, South America, South Africa and a number of emerging markets such as Mozambique, Uganda and Angola. Board of Directors Anthony S Diacono Carmelo (a.k.a. Karl) Bartolo Joseph Zammit Tabona (resigned on 29 July 2022) Laragh Cassar David S. O'Connor Olivier N. Bernard Keith N. Grunow Jean Pierre Lhote (appointed on 29 July 2022) Registered Office Port of Marsaxlokk Birzebbugia, BBG 3011 Malta

2 MedservRegis p.l.c. Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2 (continued) For the Period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 Reverse acquisition On 25 June 2021, Medserv p.l.c. completed a share for share exchange with Regis Holdings Ltd (hereinafter 'Regis') that resulted in Regis controlling the Medserv plc group of companies. Following the transaction, the combined group changed its name to MedservRegis p.l.c. (hereinafter the 'Company'). From a legal and taxation perspective, the Company is considered the acquiring entity. However for accounting purposes the transaction has been accounted for as a reverse acquisition in the consolidated financial statements, where Regis is the accounting acquirer, and the Company is the legal acquirer. As a result, the prior year financial statements represented a continuation of Regis' financial statements except for the capital structure. As a result of the reverse acquisition, the comparative information of the Group presented in these Condensed Interim Financial Statements are as follows: the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021 represents the consolidated financial position of the combined Medserv and Regis group of companies; whereas the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income includes the financial results of the continued operations of Regis group of companies for the period ended 30 June 2021. Review of performance The Group's reported turnover for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 amounted to €26,075,032 (30 June 2021: €6,026,946). The Group's reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six-month period ended 30th June 2022 amounted to €4,766,074 (30 June 2021: negative €56,604). The adjusted EBITDA of €4,766,074 includes the operating losses amounting to €0.6 million incurred by the last remaining vessel, namely MV Regis Kaskazi, prior to its disposal during 2022. After recognising depreciation amounting to €3,412,040 (30 June 2021: €155,888), amortisation of intangible assets of €1,028,186 (30 June 2021: €nil), and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of €17,186 (30 June 2021: €168,711), the Group registered an operating profit amounting to €308,663 (30 June 2021: operating loss of €381,203). After adding the net finance costs amounting to €917,143 (30 June 2021: net finance income of €1,267,091) and the share of profit of equity-accounted investees of €nil (30 June 2021: €29,101), the Group registered a loss before tax of €608,480 (30 June 2021: profit before tax of €914,989). Loss from continuing operations after accounting for taxation amounted to €664,827 (30 June 2021: profit from continuing operations of €849,907). Reported in 'Other Comprehensive Income' are foreign currency translation differences arising from translating the financial results of the Company's subsidiaries to its reporting currency in Euro. This amounts to positive €1,809,863 (30 June 2021: negative €1,054,108). In addition, the net loss on hedge of net investment in a foreign operation amounts to negative €690,385 (30 June 2021: €nil). The net result amounts to positive €1,119,478 (30 June 2021: negative €1,041,250). The Group's equity position of MedservRegis p.l.c. as at the financial reporting date stood at €63.2 million (2021: €62.8 million), representing an increase of €454,651 as a result of the positive total comprehensive income generated during the first six months of the year.

3 MedservRegis p.l.c. Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2 (continued) For the Period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 Outlook The year started with the continuation of the Covid crisis and the subsequent restrictions and difficulties associated with this pandemic only eased off commencing at the end of the first quarter of the year. Ancillary to this the Group saw the continuation of the force majeure imposed by TotalEnergies in northern Mozambique which has severely impacted our Mozambique operations based in Pemba. Likewise and most unfortunately, Libya continues to see very low activity due to the unresolved political situation in this country which has caused further delays in announcing expected mega offshore energy projects. Lastly, the global economy has witnessed the unfortunate invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces which invasion has escalated into a far deeper crisis with Western countries imposing massive sanctions on the Russian Government, companies and individuals. Despite the negative macro-economic and environmental forces there still lies opportunity for the Group to grow into the medium and long term future. The war between Russia and Ukraine has seen a spike in the oil and gas price globally, reaching heights last seen in 2013 and with the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere approaching there is certainly an expected upward trend for gas supplies to be sourced from other regions due to the sanctioning of the Russian supply. Group operations in the Mediterranean basin which includes Libya, Malta, Cyprus and Egypt have apart from Libya/Malta been successful in supporting new drilling operations as well as securing extensions to contracts which were approaching the end of existing period. The Malta operations have done a notable performance in securing non-oil and gas work with revenues from this commercial work outweighing the traditional oil and gas activity. The Group remains confident that offshore drilling or ancillary projects will resume in Libya by early next year resulting in a resurgence in activity at the Malta facility. Following a number of drilling campaigns in Cyprus and Egypt earlier this year the Group is foreseeing further growth in the Eastern Mediterranean basin with a number of drilling projects being considered by various International Energy Companies (IECs). The Group is well positioned to secure further contracts, given its track record to date. The Middle East business continues to be a significant contributor to the Group. Following record revenue in the first half of the year the Middle East Tubular Services (METS) sub-group is anticipated to continue to show growth particularly in the UAE and Iraq machine shop facilities. Incoming volumes of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) at the Group's facilities in Oman are significantly above the level achieved in previous years and it is anticipated that a record volume will be achieved by the end of 2022 with even higher volumes anticipated into 2023 and 2024. Regrettably the major tender submitted to an IEC in Trinidad earlier in the year was not awarded and rather due to timing constraints, the client elected to extend their contract with the existing shore base contractor for a further period. This although disappointing has not detracted from the Group's resolve to seek a way into seeking further opportunity and long terms contracts in the region of Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago.