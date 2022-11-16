MedservRegis p l c : MATERIAL CONTRACT AWARD FOR METS IRAQ

MATERIAL CONTRACT AWARD FOR METS IRAQ

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Middle East Tubular Services (Iraq) Ltd (METS) has been awarded a contract by Kuwait Energy Basra Limited (KEBL), being the operator of the Block-9 Contract Area located in the Basra Governate, Southern Iraq.

METS has been contracted to provide inspection and machine shop services on a call off basis to support KEBL's drilling operations. The contract term is three years. KEBL acts as the operator of the Block-9 pursuant to an Exploration, Production Service Contract executed by and between Basra Oil Company, Dragon Oil (Block 9) Limited and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.