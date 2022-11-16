Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MedservRegis p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
0.7000 EUR    0.00%
07:39aMedservregis P L C : Material contract award for mets iraq
PU
07:19aMedservregis P L C : Material Contract Award for Middle East Tubular Services (Iraq) Ltd
PU
11/11Medservregis P L C : Announcement of Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedservRegis p l c : MATERIAL CONTRACT AWARD FOR METS IRAQ

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MATERIAL CONTRACT AWARD FOR METS IRAQ
16/11/2022

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Middle East Tubular Services (Iraq) Ltd (METS) has been awarded a contract by Kuwait Energy Basra Limited (KEBL), being the operator of the Block-9 Contract Area located in the Basra Governate, Southern Iraq.

METS has been contracted to provide inspection and machine shop services on a call off basis to support KEBL's drilling operations. The contract term is three years. KEBL acts as the operator of the Block-9 pursuant to an Exploration, Production Service Contract executed by and between Basra Oil Company, Dragon Oil (Block 9) Limited and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
07:39aMedservregis P L C : Material contract award for mets iraq
PU
07:19aMedservregis P L C : Material Contract Award for Middle East Tubular Services (Iraq) Ltd
PU
11/11Medservregis P L C : Announcement of Interim Report
PU
11/11Medservregis P L C : Updated Financial Analysis Summary
PU
11/10Medservregis P L C : Regulatory Approval of Prospectus
PU
11/02Medservregis P L C : Application for Admissibility to Listing of New Bonds
PU
11/02Medservregis P L C : Composition of Audit Committee
PU
10/20Medservregis P L C : Announcement on Appointment of Finance Director
PU
10/13Medservregis P L C : Announcement on Bond Partial Redemption
PU
10/04Medservregis P L C : Totalenergies e.p. cyprus b.v. contract extension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,9 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net income 2021 -7,51 M -7,80 M -7,80 M
Net Debt 2021 60,3 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,1 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MedservRegis p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Sean OConnor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony S. Diacono Executive Chairman
Olivier N. Bernard Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Karl Bartolo Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Joseph Zammit Tabona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.7.69%74
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED82.54%77 522
HALLIBURTON COMPANY66.38%35 332
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY25.73%30 935
NOV INC.71.22%9 298
TECHNIPFMC PLC108.61%5 514