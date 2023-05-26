MedservRegis p l c : Outcome of the resolutions proposed to the AGM
05/26/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Outcome of the resolutions proposed to the AGM
Date of Announcement
26 May 2023
Reference
290/2023
Capital Market Rule
CMR 5.16.18
Quote
At the annual general meeting of the Company held today the 26th May 2023, the shareholders considered and approved the following resolutions:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
that the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' report thereon be hereby received and approved; and
that the appointment of PWC as auditors of the company be hereby approved and that the Board of Directors be hereby authorized to fix their remuneration.
Special Business
Advisory Vote
1. That the remuneration report as part of the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.
Directors
The Company had eight vacancies for Directors. Eight valid nominations were received from each of Anthony S. Diacono, Carmelo sive Karl Bartolo, Laragh Cassar, David O'Connor, Olivier Bernard, Keith Grunow, Monica Vilabril and Jean Pierre Lhote (all re- appointed).
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 55.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, where there are as many nominations as there are vacancies on the Board, then each person nominated shall be automatically appointed a Director. Accordingly, no election for directors was required.