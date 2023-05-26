MedservRegis p l c : Outcome of the resolutions proposed to the AGM

1. That the remuneration report as part of the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.

that the appointment of PWC as auditors of the company be hereby approved and that the Board of Directors be hereby authorized to fix their remuneration.

that the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' report thereon be hereby received and approved; and

At the annual general meeting of the Company held today the 26th May 2023, the shareholders considered and approved the following resolutions:

Directors

The Company had eight vacancies for Directors. Eight valid nominations were received from each of Anthony S. Diacono, Carmelo sive Karl Bartolo, Laragh Cassar, David O'Connor, Olivier Bernard, Keith Grunow, Monica Vilabril and Jean Pierre Lhote (all re- appointed).

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 55.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, where there are as many nominations as there are vacancies on the Board, then each person nominated shall be automatically appointed a Director. Accordingly, no election for directors was required.

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary