    MDS   MT0000310103

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(MDS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
0.7000 EUR    0.00%
05:47aMedservregis P L C : Regulatory Approval of Prospectus
PU
11/02Medservregis P L C : Application for Admissibility to Listing of New Bonds
PU
11/02Medservregis P L C : Composition of Audit Committee
PU
MedservRegis p l c : Regulatory Approval of Prospectus

11/10/2022 | 05:47am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEDSERVREGIS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Regulatory Approval of Prospectus

Date of Announcement

10 November 2022

Reference

277/2022

Listing Rule

CMR 5.16

Quote

The Company refers to the announcement issued on 2 November 2022 (275/2022) where it was announced that the Company had filed an application with the Malta Financial Services Authority requesting admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of a maximum of €13,000,000 secured bonds redeemable in 2029 (the New Bonds), to be issued at par.

The Company hereby announces that it has received regulatory approval for the issue of the New Bonds. Full details thereof are set out in the Prospectus dated 9 November 2022, a copy of which is available on the Company's website (www.medservregis.com). Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Authorised Financial Intermediaries specified in Annex 3 of the Securities Note (forming part of the Prospectus) as from the 21 November 2022.

Application forms will be mailed to Callable Bondholders (being holders of the originally issued €20 million 6% MedservRegis p.l.c. Secured Bonds 2023) on or around 14 November 2022.

The New Bonds shall bear interest at the rate of 5% payable annually in arrears.

Unquote

Laragh Cassar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Medservregis plc published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
