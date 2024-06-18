The said update is available for inspection at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website: http://www.medservenergy.com/investor-relations

The Company announces that it has updated the financial analysis summary to take into account the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the forecasts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The Board of Directors

MedservRegis p.l.c.

Malta Freeport,

Port of Marsaxlokk,

Birzebbugia, BBG3011

Malta

18 June 2024

Dear Sirs,

MedservRegis plc - update to the Financial Analysis Summary (the "Update FAS")

In accordance with your instructions, and in line with the requirements of the MFSA Listing Policies, we have compiled the Update FAS set out on the following pages and which is being forwarded to you together with this letter.

The purpose of the Update FAS is that of summarising key financial data appertaining to MedservRegis plc (the "Issuer" or "Company") in relation to the €13 million 5% Secured Bonds 2029 issued by the Company in 2022.

The data in this Update FAS is derived from various sources or is based on our own computations as follows:

historical financial data for the three years ended 31 December 2021 to 2023 extracted from the Issuer 's audited statutory financial statements for the three years in question; the forecast data for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 has been extracted from the forecast financial information provided by the management of the Issuer; our commentary on the results of the Issuer and on its financial position is based on the explanations set out by the Issuer in the audited financial statements and assisted by the Company's management; the ratios quoted in the Update FAS have been computed by us applying the definitions set out beneath each ratio; and relevant financial data in respect of other issuers with same-maturing bond issues as analysed in Part D of this report has been extracted from public sources such as the web sites of the companies concerned or financial statements filed at the Registry of Companies.

The Update FAS is meant to assist existing and potential investors by summarising the more important financial data of the Issuer. The Update FAS does not contain all data that is relevant to potential investors and is meant to complement and not replace financial and/or investment advice. The Update FAS does not constitute an endorsement by our firm of the listed bonds that the Issuer has outstanding on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to invest in the bonds or otherwise, or any other securities issued by the Company. We shall not accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of the Update FAS and no representation or

warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained herein. Potential investors are encouraged to seek professional advice before investing in the Issuer's securities.

Yours sincerely,

Doreanne Caruana

Head of Corporate Advisory