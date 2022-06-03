MedTech : June 3, 20222021 FY Results & Audit Report 06/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

The full announcement is also available on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website (data portal): www.zse.co.zw and the Company website www.medtechholdings.co.zw. Inflation adjusted Historical 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % $'000 $'000 Change $'000 $'000 Change Turnover 953 382 567 161 68% 777 195 255 866 204% Operating (loss)/profit (181) 46 569 (100%) 100 923 97 660 3% Net asset value 452 888 199 860 127% 452 888 (3 846) (11 876%) Earnings per share (cents) Basic - Class A 1 340 452 196% 2 823 7 41 164% Basic - Class B 1 851 - - 1 851 - - Headline - Class A 193 452 (57%) 522 7 7 524% Headline - Class B - - - - - - Dividend The Directors resolved not to declare a final dividend. Auditors Statement This short-formfinancial announcement should be read in conjunction with the complete set of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Group's consolidated financial statements have been independently audited by AMG Global Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) who have issued a disclaimer. The basis of disclaimer was mainly due to the Group's inability to comply with International Accounting Standard 21 ("IAS 21") (The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates). The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website www.medtechholdings.co.zw. M. Patel Company Secretary 31 May 2022 Directors: Dr C. Beddies (Chairman), P. Masamba, O. Lutz, W. Marere V. Lapham (Chief Executive) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 10 February 1997, Registration number 897/97) ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 BOARD REPORT Introduction It is our pleasure to present the abridged audited financial results for MedTech Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 December 2021. These results largely reflect the performance of MedTech prior to the conversion into a private equity investment holding company, apart from fair value adjustments. We look forward to announcing private equity transactions, currently being pursued, in due course. Operating environment The year-on-year official inflation rate closed at 349% in December 2020 before receding to the 50% range from July 2021 and ending the 2021 year at 61%. The official auction exchange rate to the US Dollar was 81.8 on 31 December 2020 and devalued to 108.7 at the end of 2021, a devaluation of 32.9%. Typically, one would expect inflation and devaluation to be similar. The discrepancy may reflect the extent to which the exchange rate was managed during the year. The management of exchange rates has seen a widening gap between the official rate and the parallel market rate, resulting in increased demand for currency from the auction. This disparity has effectively been a tax on exporters and remitters of US Dollars to other local companies through the 40% and 20% surrender requirement, whilst also effectively being a subsidy to importers. The result has been a disincentive to the country's exporters and local manufacturers - contrary to what we would ordinarily expect to see. The operating environment remained difficult and unpredictable during the year, and this has worsened since the year end. Update of changes from MedTech to BridgeFort We have been advised that the various changes required at the Registrar of Companies and Other Business Entities resulting from the EGM held on 15 November 2021 are expected imminently. Shareholders will be advised as soon as the final documents have been received and the ZSE has approved the announcement to shareholders and the renaming of the shares. Financial highlights CLASS A PORTFOLIO - CONSUMER GOODS The Class A portfolio primarily includes 50.1% of Zvemvura Trading (Private) Limited, trading as MedTech Distribution, and Chicago Cosmetics (Private) Limited, a 51% subsidiary of MedTech Distribution. These businesses primarily sell goods to retailers and wholesalers. Credit demanded by supermarkets is generally 30 days from statement for slower moving products, which is onerous in Zimbabwe's unpredictable and inflationary environment. Typically, these businesses aim to hedge the debtors book and unlock the working capital tied up in debtors through bank borrowings. Inflation continually erodes the real value of the facilities in place necessitating regular facility increases with the associated costs being incurred. The businesses managed well on hedging mechanisms and this, along with a reduction in the real selling price of goods, less stockouts and a reduction in competition from grey imports and smuggled goods drove an increase in the volume of sales by 110% (198% in distribution and 20% in manufacturing). Worsening delays in the payment of successful auction bids have hampered operations and resulted in increased working capital demands. At the year-end successful auction bids to the value of USD465,000 were unpaid. The validated legacy debts amount to ZAR 23.4 million, with ZAR 5.9 million of this having been settled leaving a validated balance payable of ZAR 17.5 million (which has been provided for in the accounts at the auction rate). This legacy debt continues to hamper relationships with suppliers and timeous supply of goods. Class A Portfolio - Consumer Goods Inflation adjusted Historical Financial Highlights 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % $'000 $'000 Change $'000 $'000 Change Turnover 953 382 567 161 68% 777 195 255 866 204% Profit before tax 221 970 107 183 107% 205 016 (5 516) (3 817%) Comprehensive profit after tax attributable to Class A shareholders 160 769 54 281 196% 338 813 821 44 164% Basic earnings per share (cents) 1 340 452 196% 2 823 7 41 164% Headline earnings per share (cents) 193 452 (57%) 522 7 7 524% CLASS B PORTFOLIO Whilst a transaction is pursued, the Class B portfolio continues to only reflect a receivable of USD100,200 relating to 50.1% of the land owned by MedTech Distribution and based on the USD200,000 valuation of this land. Class B Portfolio Inflation adjusted Historical Financial Highlights 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % $'000 $'000 Change $'000 $'000 Change Turnover - Profit before tax - Comprehensive profit after tax attributable to Class A shareholders 24 847 Basic earnings per share (cents) 1 851 Headline earnings per share (cents) - - - - - - - - - - - - - 24 847 - - - - 1 851 - - - - - - - Dividend The Directors resolved not to declare a final dividend. Directorate After the EGM held on 15 November 2021, Rose Mazula, Tarik Sheikh, Farouq Sheikh and Afzal Motiwala stepped down from the board to pave the way for new directors to lead the change to a private equity investment holding company. This change ushered in a new board where Dr Christian Beddies, Pride Masamba, William Marere and Oliver Lutz were appointed as directors at the EGM. Outlook The operating environment has deteriorated and become more unpredictable since the year-end with doing business becoming more difficult. Considerable management time is spent in reacting to and dealing with various issues which businesses in most of the rest of the world do not have to invest precious time in. The competitiveness of the informal sector is largely unhindered by policy pronouncements resulting in the informal players becoming an increasing threat to the formal economy. Unfortunately, we envisage this trend continuing, resulting in a smaller tax net and increasing pressure on formal businesses. Inflation has accelerated rapidly during the year, most recently reported at 132% in May, and will probably continue to do so with a lack of positive policy pronouncements having been witnessed thus far. Should the various recommendations by organisations such as the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce or the Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries be implemented then we anticipate positive developments thereafter. We will continue to focus on looking for good opportunities, concluding private equity transactions and assisting underlying portfolio companies in achieving their goals. Appreciation We wish to extend our appreciation to all stakeholders for their continued support. AUDITORS STATEMENT The Group's external auditors, AMG Global Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe), have audited the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31December 2021 on which this publication is based and have issued a disclaimer thereon. The basis of the disclaimer was mainly due to the Group's inability to comply with International Accounting Standard 21 ("IAS 21") "The Effects Of Changes In Foreign Exchange Rates". The financial statements were audited by Clyton Kazembe, CA(Z), a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe ("ICAZ"), Public Practice Certificate Number 0372 and a registered Public Auditor with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board, Public Auditor Registration Number 0226. The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. On behalf of the Board M. Patel Company Secretary 31 May 2022 Directors: Dr C. Beddies (Chairman), P. Masamba, O. Lutz, W. Marere, V. Lapham (Chief Executive) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2021 Inflation adjusted Historical 2021 2020 2021 2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Turnover 953 382 567 161 777 195 255 866 Cost of sales (696 435) (382 607) (476 280) (106 500) __________ __________ __________ _________ Gross profit 256 947 184 554 300 915 149 366 Operating profit (181) 46 569 100 923 97 660 Net financing income/(costs) 131 852 (258 662) 104 093 (103 176) Monetary gain 90 299 319 276 - - __________ __________ __________ _________ Profit/(loss) before taxation 221 970 107 183 205 016 (5 516) Taxation (120 374) 4 274 (53 120) 1 300 __________ __________ __________ _________ Profit/(loss) for the year after taxation 101 596 111 457 151 896 (4 216) __________ __________ __________ _________ Other comprehensive income Revaluation gain 5 707 1 547 15 642 19 731 Fair value gain 185 912 - 324 372 - Taxation (32 188) (382) (27 178) (4 878) __________ __________ __________ _________ 159 431 1 165 312 837 14 853 __________ __________ __________ _________ __________ __________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 261 027 112 622 464 733 10 637 __________ __________ __________ _________ Attributable to: Owners of the parent 185 616 54 281 363 660 821 Non-controlling interests 75 411 58 341 101 073 9 816 _________ __________ __________ _________ Total 261 027 112 622 464 733 10 637 _________ __________ __________ _________ Basic earnings per share 9.1 Cents Cents Cents Cents Ordinary shareholders - - - - Class A shareholders 1 340 452 2 823 7 Class B shareholders 1 851 - 1 851 - Headline earnings per share 9.2 Ordinary shareholders - - - - Class A shareholders 193 452 522 7 Class B shareholders - - - - This is an excerpt of the original content. 