    MMDZ   ZW0009011330

MEDTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MMDZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
20.00 ZWL    0.00%
MEDTECH : June 9, 20222022 AGM Notice
PU
MEDTECH : June 3, 20222021 FY Results & Audit Report
PU
MedTech : June 9, 20222022 AGM Notice

06/09/2022
BridgeFort Capital Limited, formerly MedTech Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 10 February 1997, Registration number 897/97)

NOTICE TO MEMBERS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of members of BridgeFort Capital Limited will be held at the BridgeFort Capital Boardroom, 7 Bernard Avenue, Rolf Valley Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am, and through a virtual platform which shall be accessible to shareholders on www.bridgefortcapital.com seven days before the meeting, for the purpose of transacting the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1 Approval of Financial Statements and Reports

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, including the Directors' and Independent Auditor's reports thereon.

2 Approval of Directors' Fees

To approve the directors' fees for the year ended 31 December 2021.

3 Appointment of Directors

  1. Mr. Michael Nicholson will retire at the end of his interim appointment and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.
  2. Mr. Oliver Fried Lutz, retires by rotation in terms of Article 68 of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible, offers himself for re-election.
  3. Mr. William Marere retires by rotation in terms of Article 68 of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible, offers himself for re-election.

The directors' re-election and appointments will be by way of individual motions.

4 Auditor

  1. To approve the remuneration of the Auditor for the last year.
  2. To authorise the directors to appoint auditors for the ensuing year. To note that AMG Global Zimbabwe have been the auditors for over ten years and will step down on the appointment of new auditors after a tender process.

5 Any other business

To transact any other business as may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

VOTING AND PROXIES

Members who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders may appoint a proxy to attend, speak and on poll, vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not to be a member of the Company. Forms of proxy must be lodged at the Registered Office of the Company or emailed to thuli@bridgefortcapital.com not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of holding of the meeting.

By Order of the Board

S Ncube

Company Secretary

8 June 2022

Directors: Dr Christian Beddies (Chairman), William Marere, Oliver Lutz, Pride Masamba, Vernon Lapham (CEO), Michael Nicholson (CFO)

Disclaimer

MedTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
