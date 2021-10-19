Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Medtecs International Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    546   BMG5958R1043

MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(546)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medtecs International : Are Children at Lower Risk of Getting COVID-19 Than Adults?

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Are Children at Lower Risk of Getting COVID-19 Than Adults?
Are Children at Lower Risk of Getting COVID-19 Than Adults?

Unvaccinated groups are probably among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic by far. However, as of mid-October 2021 (which is the time of this writing), not a single country in the world has yet authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 12. A study suggests, without masking and testing, more than 75 percent of susceptible children in school would become infected within three months. This plight reflects a higher risk for children to contract the Delta variant, the most transmissible virus to date.

HOW DOES COVID-19 AFFECT CHILDREN?

Most children infected with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized than adults. Nevertheless, children are not immune to COVID-19. In fact, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of COVID-19 cases in children has reportedly multiplied since the onset of the pandemic, accounting for nearly 27% of all cases reported for the week ending September 30.

Children with underlying health conditions may also be at increased risk for severe illness. A rare but potentially severe complication called MIS-C (short for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) can occur in children, which can lead to life-threatening problems with the inflammation of the heart and other organs in the body.

There is also increasing evidence that a significant number of COVID-19 "recovered" patients go on experiencing lingering symptoms for months after their initial infection, even if the case was mild.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMMON SYMPTOMS FOR CHILDREN?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common COVID-19 symptoms in children are similar to those of adults, which includes fever and continuous cough; however, children may experience the following signs or symptoms as well:

  • New nasal congestion or runny nose
  • New loss of taste or smell - this means they cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different from normal
  • Sore throat
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, belly pain, or diarrhea
  • Extreme tiredness
  • Severe headache
  • Muscle aches and pain
  • Poor appetites or poor feeding, especially in children under 1 year old
DELTA VARIANT CAUSING AN INCREASE IN PEDIATRIC COVID-19 CASES

The highly transmittable Delta variant has initiated new lockdowns, outbreaks, and even restrictions for fully vaccinated people. In the U.S. alone, the variant already makes up more than 80% of new cases and has been linked to the surge in childhood infections.
From July 31 to August 6 on average, 216 children with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the U.S. every day, nearly matching the 217 daily admissions during the peak of the pandemic in early January. According to another study of 14 states, the hospitalization rates in the United States for children and teenagers during late July to mid-August also increased nearly five times - that is about 1.4 of every 100,000 children.

IMPACT OF VACCINATION

Community-level vaccination is considered one of the most effective ways in protecting the pediatric population. Based on an analysis provided by the CDC, adolescent COVID-19 hospitalization rates are highest among those who are not vaccinated and in communities with low vaccine coverage. Another study indicated that pediatric hospital admissions were about four times as high in states with the lowest vaccination rates as in those with the highest rates.

IMPACT OF MASKING

COVID-19 can spread when people breathe, talk, cough, or sneeze. To fight against it, the WHO recommends all people to keep wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status: wearing a mask in general limits airborne transmission. It not only protects the wearer from getting infected with the virus, but also protects those around the wearer, especially the ones who have not been vaccinated, and those with a weakened immune system. Children who cannot get vaccinated therefore will need masks and social distancing to keep themselves safe.

There are many ways for parents to educate their kids on the importance of mask-wearing. For example, parents can set an example by choosing to wear a mask themselves, teach the children how to put on or take off face masks properly, or find fun, colorful face masks with the kids in stores to evoke children's interest in wearing masks.

According to the CDC, universal masking helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe on-site education. School districts without an established universal masking policy also have a higher chance of experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Concurrently, the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increased nearly twice as quickly in counties without masking requirements. To help ensure safer in-person learning and stop the spread of COVID-19, school districts should promote vaccination, mask-wearing, and screening tests to continue working towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONCLUSION

Compared to adults, most children are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 despite the prevalence of the Delta variant. However, the current school season has meant increased pediatric admissions and potentially insufficient hospital care capacity for pediatric patients. The first and foremost method to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 for children is to support community vaccination. The second line of defense is continued compliance with the public mask mandate, regular screening, and improved ventilation system. Remember, we can and should fight COVID-19 on multiple fronts.

CITATIONS

Copyright Notice:

You may not reproduce, modify, publish, display, transmit, or in any way exploit any content on this website, or use such content to construct any kind of database without prior express written approval by Medtecs Group. For permission to use the content, please contact: Johnnywu@medtecs.com

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only. The Company does not guarantee the accuracy, relevance timeliness or completeness of any information, and the Company assumes no responsibility for errors or omission in the content of this article.

Irene Chung

Disclaimer

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED
12:11pMEDTECS INTERNATIONAL : Are Children at Lower Risk of Getting COVID-19 Than Adults?
PU
10/15MASK MYTHBUSTERS : What are some of the common myths about Kids & Face Masks?
PU
10/15MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL : Five easy ways to help toddlers and young children get used to wea..
PU
10/12MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL : participates for the first time in world's leading nonwovens exhib..
PU
09/22MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL : soon to begin distributing RespireAid (NRICM101) in the Philippine..
PU
08/26Medtecs International Corporation Limited Launches A Line-Up of Face Masks for Children..
CI
08/13Tranche Update on Medtecs International Corporation Limited's Equity Buyback Plan annou..
CI
08/13Medtecs International Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
05/07Singapore Shares Add Gains on Friday; Singapore Press Plummets 15% on Planned Restructu..
MT
05/06MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL : ' Q1 Net Profit Surges on Preliminary Assessment; Shares Slide 4%
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 M - -
Net income 2021 54,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,94x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 210 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medtecs International Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,39 SGD
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Weiyuan Yang Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wilfrido Candelaria Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Ker-Cheng Yang Executive Chairman
Xiao Qing Carol Yang Independent Director
Tai Toon Lim Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-61.50%156
COLOPLAST A/S10.15%33 971
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-17.81%7 930
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-54.90%5 302
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-48.93%5 083
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-51.24%4 655