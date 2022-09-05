Medtecs International : SGM Circular

CIRCULAR DATED 6 SEPTEMBER 2022

MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO (1) THE PROPOSED

APPOINTMENT OF ERNST & YOUNG LLP, SINGAPORE AS JOINT AUDITORS

AND (2) THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS OF THE

COMPANY