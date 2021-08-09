Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Intersect ENT, Inc.

08/09/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT). Stockholders will receive $28.25 for each share of Intersect ENT stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to close by April 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Intersect ENT, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/xent/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

