FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday warned that certain types of insulin pump systems
manufactured by Medtronic were vulnerable to
cyberattacks and that hackers could potentially hamper insulin
delivery by accessing the device.
The agency issued a cybersecurity risk alert for the
Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system, which has
several components including an insulin pump and a blood glucose
meter that communicate wirelessly.
The FDA said it was possible for an unauthorized person to
gain access to a pump while it was pairing with other system
components, but so far, it was not aware of any reports related
to this cybersecurity vulnerability.
The insulin pumps are sold through Medtronic's diabetes
segment, which brought in $2.41 billion in sales in 2021 and
accounted for 8% of the company's total revenue.
Medtronic also warned users about the risks and made
recommendations including asking them to permanently turn off
the "Remote Bolus" feature on the pump, not share device's
serial number with unauthorized personnel or conduct any
connection linking of devices in a public place.
The company said hackers, however, cannot gain access to the
device through internet.
The FDA said it was working with Medtronic to identify,
communicate and prevent adverse events related to this risk.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)