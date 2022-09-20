Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medtronic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
88.46 USD   -1.36%
05:43pFDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
RE
05:31pFDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
RE
10:44aMedtronic Gets US FDA Clearance for Expanded Use of Heart Monitor System in Pediatric Patients
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps

09/20/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned that certain types of insulin pump systems manufactured by Medtronic were vulnerable to cyberattacks and that hackers could potentially hamper insulin delivery by accessing the device.

The agency issued a cybersecurity risk alert for the Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system, which has several components including an insulin pump and a blood glucose meter that communicate wirelessly.

The FDA said it was possible for an unauthorized person to gain access to a pump while it was pairing with other system components, but so far, it was not aware of any reports related to this cybersecurity vulnerability.

The insulin pumps are sold through Medtronic's diabetes segment, which brought in $2.41 billion in sales in 2021 and accounted for 8% of the company's total revenue.

Medtronic also warned users about the risks and made recommendations including asking them to permanently turn off the "Remote Bolus" feature on the pump, not share device's serial number with unauthorized personnel or conduct any connection linking of devices in a public place.

The company said hackers, however, cannot gain access to the device through internet.

The FDA said it was working with Medtronic to identify, communicate and prevent adverse events related to this risk. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEDTRONIC PLC
05:43pFDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
RE
05:31pFDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
RE
10:44aMedtronic Gets US FDA Clearance for Expanded Use of Heart Monitor System in Pediatric P..
MT
08:01aMedtronic receives FDA clearance for expanded indication of LINQ II™ insertable c..
PR
04:30aSwedish Medical Technology Group Getinge To Manufacture Balloon-expandable Covered Sten..
MT
09/19Medtronic Says Trial of Renal Denervation System Shows Blood Pressure Reduction in Hype..
MT
09/18TCT 2022 : SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial data show sustained long-term blood pressure reductions ..
AQ
09/18Medtronic plc Announces SYMPLICITY HTN-3 Trial Data Show Sustained Long-Term Blood Pres..
CI
09/16Medtronic announces pricing of EUR3.5 billion of senior notes
AQ
09/15Medtronic Unit Prices 3.5 Billion Euro Debt Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDTRONIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 683 M - -
Net income 2023 5 645 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
EV / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 89,68 $
Average target price 106,84 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Megan Fulton Riddle Vice President
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Mauri CSO, Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer, Senior VP
Gregory L. Smith Executive VP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.31%119 198
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.04%182 284
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.23%71 658
HOYA CORPORATION-14.38%36 713
DEXCOM, INC.-34.49%34 524
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-30.56%30 910