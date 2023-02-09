Health Rounds: New drug could change the course of strokes

(Health Rounds is published on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Think
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
Welcome to Health Rounds! Thousands of doctors and
researchers involved in the care of patients with stroke around
the world have gathered in Dallas or are tuning in virtually for
the three-day American Stroke Association's International Stroke
Conference. The meeting features more than 1,500 presentations
on new research for better understanding why people have strokes
and the development of better treatments. Today we have focused
on three that meeting organizers have flagged as particularly
worthwhile.
New drug reduces stroke damage in mid-stage trial
An experimental medication designed to shield brain tissue
from inflammation damage led to lower rates of death and
disability in stroke patients in a mid-stage trial, researchers
reported on Wednesday at the International Stroke Conference in
Dallas.
"If the results are confirmed with larger studies, it will
mean that we can effectively treat patients with
neuroprotectants, in addition to current standard treatments to
restore blood flow," Macarena Hernandez of Madrid-based
ataTargets SL., the company developing the drug, said in a
statement. "Both kinds of treatments may be combined, and
neuroprotectants will buy time, reducing brain damage until
blood flow is restored."
In the randomized trial conducted at 15 hospitals in France
and Spain in 2021 and 2022, more than 150 adults with stroke due
to a blockage in an artery carrying blood to the brain were
randomly assigned to receive a high dose of the
"neuroprotectant" drug ApTOLL, a low dose, or a placebo. Within
six hours of symptom onset, all participants also underwent
mechanical blood clot removal, which is the standard treatment.
Three days later, imaging tests showed a 40% greater
reduction in damaged brain tissue in the group that received the
higher dose of ApTOLL than in the group that received a placebo.
At three months, the death rate was 4% in patients who
received the high dose, compared with 18% among patients who
received a placebo, and 64% of participants who received the
higher dose were free of disability, compared to 47% of those in
the placebo group.
The lower dose of the drug showed no significant effect.
"For the first time, a medicine studied as a neuroprotectant
demonstrated not only a biological benefit by reducing the
volume of damaged brain tissue, but also a reduction in
long-term disability and risk of death," study leader Dr. Marc
Riboof of Hospital Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona said in a
statement.
Risk factor for recurrent stroke often goes undetected
One in five survivors of strokes caused by clots in brain
arteries will suffer atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm problem
that raises the risk for another stroke, over the next three
years, yet these patients do not routinely have their heart rate
monitored, researchers said at the stroke meeting on Wednesday.
Their study included 492 adults without atrial fibrillation
who had a so-called ischemic stroke. Half were randomly assigned
to receive standard care. The other half received an insertable
cardiac monitor manufactured by study sponsor Medtronic Plc
that recorded their heart rhythm 24-hours-a-day for
three years.
The monitoring device detected atrial fibrillation in more
than 20% of participants, while standard follow-up care detected
it in only about 2.5%.
The study was not designed to detect differences in rates of
recurrent stroke, and the findings do not prove that stroke
patients would benefit from years of 24-hour heart monitoring.
The results do show, however, that atrial fibrillation rates
increased over the course of the three years, and that most
cases are likely missed, the researchers said.
Symptoms may include heart palpitations, dizziness, chest
pain and shortness of breath, although many people do not notice
any symptoms.
"More than 80% of patients in our study didn't have any
symptoms of fibrillation, we just captured it on the monitor,"
study leader Dr. Lee Schwamm of Harvard Medical School said in a
statement.
While there is still much to learn about why some people
suffer a second stroke, he said, "this study contributes
important information to one potential cause - namely,
unsuspected atrial fibrillation."
Many patients are already at increased risk for recurrent
strokes due to such factors as hypertension, high cholesterol
and high blood pressure, he added.
"What we need to sort out is what additional risk does
atrial fibrillation add, and can the use of anticoagulation
reduce that risk."
Stroke clots in COVID-19 patients contain coronavirus pieces
In stroke-causing blood clots extracted from patients with
COVID-19, researchers have found the spike protein of the
coronavirus attached to fibrin, a specialized protein that is a
major component of all blood clots.
"Patients with COVID-19 have an increased risk of developing
life-threatening blood clots, including those that cause strokes
or heart attacks. Unfortunately, medications used to prevent and
treat blood clots are often less effective in patients with
COVID-19 than in other patients," said study leader Dr. Cheryl
Maier of Emory University in Atlanta.
"We wondered if this might be due to differences in clot
composition related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes
COVID-19," she said.
In a presentation on Wednesday at the stroke meeting, her
team reported on COVID-19 patients with strokes who underwent
thrombectomy to remove their clots and restore blood flow to the
brain.
"We examined the clots using a high-powered electron
microscope and compared them to stroke clots from patients
without COVID," Maier said.
SARS-CoV-2 antigens - the particles that trigger responses
from the immune system - have been detected in the blood of
COVID-19 patients, but this is the first time the viral proteins
have been found incorporated within clots, she said.
"We are continuing to investigate the role of viral antigens
in promoting blood clots in COVID-19, including the consequences
on clot architecture and response to anti-clotting therapies,
with the goal of improving treatment options and patient
outcomes," Maier said.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)