MEDTRONIC PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/25 08:14:13 am
103.145 USD   +3.01%
08:02aMEDTRONIC : 1Q Earnings, Revenue Fall
DJ
07:31aMedtronic signals recovery in procedure volumes, profit plunges
RE
06:59aMEDTRONIC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Medtronic : 1Q Earnings, Revenue Fall

08/25/2020 | 08:02am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

Medtronic PLC reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in first-quarter earnings as its sales were squeezed by a year-over-year fall in procedure volumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income was $487 million, or 36 cents a share, for the three months to July 31, against $864 million, or 64 cents, a year earlier.

Still, adjusted earnings of 62 cents a share for the quarter was well ahead of the 19 cents expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Due to the company's fiscal year, the quarter had one more week than the same period a year earlier, which Medtronic estimated added between six cents and 10 cents a share to earnings.

First-quarter worldwide revenue was $6.51 billion, a drop of 13% from $7.49 billion last year.

Geoff Martha, the Dublin-based medical-technology company's chief executive officer, said the results were a solid improvement from the prior quarter and reflected a recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic seen in April. Procedure volumes began to recover around the world, Mr. Martha added.

Revenue from its cardiac and vascular division was down 13% year-over-year at $2.43 billion, while its minimally invasive therapies arm saw revenue slide 14% to $1.8 billion. Revenue from its restorative therapies unit was 15% lower at $1.71 billion, and its diabetes group unit revenue was 5.1% lower at $562 million.

Medtronic said it isn't providing formal annual or quarterly financial guidance at this time.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 960 M - -
Net income 2021 3 343 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 104 950
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 111,44 $
Last Close Price 100,13 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.74%134 504
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.73%179 514
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.26%73 902
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.28%42 448
DEXCOM, INC.93.28%40 479
HOYA CORPORATION-1.58%36 384
