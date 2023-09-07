2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Executing to deliver durable growth and value creation in medical technology
Building momentum; encouraged by recent performance
Focusing on large, higher growth opportunities in profitable markets
Delivering mid-single digit organic revenue growth, driven by strong positions and meaningful investments in many high-growth MedTech markets, combined with a durable base of profitable, cash-generating secular growth businesses
Bringing cutting-edge medical innovation to market
MiniMed™ 780G system, Inceptiv™ closed-loop spinal cord stim, Aurora EV- ICD™, Affera™ mapping & ablation system, and Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system are evolutionary product cycles poised to alter market dynamics
Exercising decisive capital allocation and portfolio management
Growing R&D with disproportionate investment to high, secular growth opportunities while divesting non-core assets; completed divestiture of Renal Care Solutions to Mozarc Medical and target separation of PMRI in H1 FY25
Comprehensive transformation taking hold; making scale count
Changes to our operating model and incentives are translating to improved operating health and financial performance; executing strategies to realize scale across global operations, technology platforms, and sales to large customers
Committed to delivering strong shareholder returns
Recent results consistent with performance-driven culture; thoughtful expense management partially mitigating known earnings headwinds (inflation, FX and tax); maintaining a strong balance sheet and growing our dividend
3 Medtronic Investor Handout | September 2023
Q1 FY24 highlights & financial summary
Key Messages
Broad-based performance generated results ahead of expectations
Accelerating organic growth of 6.0% benefitted from continued procedure volume recovery, supply chain improvements, and innovative product launches; EPS of $1.20 reflected successful efforts to mitigate macro-headwinds
Attractive mix of secular growth businesses amplified by HSD geographic strength
- Combined HSD growth for Established Market Leaders: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Spine & Surgical
- Continued momentum in Highest Growth OUs, particularly Structural Heart & OUS Diabetes, boosting confidence to top-line durability
- Notable contributions from Synergistic businesses including Aortic, ENT, Cardiac Surgery & Neuromod
- Breadth of geographic strength: HSD growth in Non-U.S. Developed & Emerging Markets; MSD in U.S.
Fundamentals benefitting from end markets and ongoing transformation
Comprehensive transformation taking hold - upgrading capabilities, heightened accountability, streamlined portfolio and decisive capital allocation; all designed to deliver durable growth
Raising FY24 guidance
Encouraged by Q1 performance and added visibility of new growth drivers. Raising FY24 guidance: organic revenue growth 4.5%; EPS $5.08 - $5.16, a 7 cent raise at the midpoint
Confident in delivering durable revenue growth and shareholder value
Focused on delivering our pipeline, decisively allocating capital and improving our operational health as part of our commitment to a performance-driven culture
Revenue1 by segment
Cardiovascular
$2,850M
+5.5% Y/Y Rep
Diabetes
+6.2% Y/Y Org
$578M
Total MDT
+6.8% Y/Y Rep
+6.3% Y/Y Org
$7,702M
+4.5% Y/Y Rep
+6.0% Y/Y Org
Neuroscience
$2,219M
+4.9% Y/Y Rep
Medical Surgical
+5.6% Y/Y Org
Other
$2,039M
+5.5% Y/Y Rep
$16M
+6.1% Y/Y Org
-80.2% Y/Y Rep
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Cash flow from
operations YTD
Diluted EPS
$0.59
$1.20
$0.9B
Y/Y %
-16%
+6%
Free cash flow2 YTD
CC Y/Y %
N/A
+13%
$0.5B
4 Medtronic Investor Handout | September 2023
Combined portfolio is increasingly well-positioned to deliver growth
Confidence to deliver long-termmid-single digit organic revenue growth in-line with end markets
ANNOUNCED
DIVESTITURES
Patient Monitoring
Respiratory Interventions
Other
Q1 FY24
Revenue
HIGHEST
GROWTH
Structural Heart | Neurovascular | Diabetes Cardiac Ablation Solutions | Surgical Robotics
SYNERGISTIC
Aortic | Cardiac Surgery | Coronary
Peripheral Vascular | Endoscopy
Pelvic Health | ENT | Neuromodulation
ESTABLISHED
MARKET
LEADERS
Cardiac Rhythm Management | Surgical
Cranial & Spinal Technologies
Pre-COVID
Market
Share
MDT Growth
Outlook
Position
10%+
HSD+
#1-3
Average
Average
Most 1-2 position
3-4%
MSD
#1-2
Average
Range: LSD to LDD
#1 in majority
3-4%
3-4%
#1-2
Average
Average
Current position
5 Medtronic Investor Handout | September 2023
