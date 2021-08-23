Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medtronic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Medtronic : Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

08/23/2021 | 06:46am EDT
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Friday, August 20, 2021, approved the fiscal year 2022 second quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing a 9 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

 

Medtronic plc (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-cash-dividend-for-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2022-301360043.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc


© PRNewswire 2021
