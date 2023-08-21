INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Medtronic Public Limited Company, código ISIN BRMDTCBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,690000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,243266611 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Medtronic Public Limited Company (Company), ISIN BRMDTCBDR004, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,690000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,243266611 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 19/10/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 19/10/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 20/09/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 20/09/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 21/09/2023 até 22/09/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 25% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 21/09/2023 to 22/09/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 25% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

