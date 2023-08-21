O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Medtronic Public Limited Company, código ISIN BRMDTCBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,690000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,243266611 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Medtronic Public Limited Company (Company), ISIN BRMDTCBDR004, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,690000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,243266611 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 19/10/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 19/10/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 20/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 20/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 21/09/2023 até 22/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 25% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 21/09/2023 to 22/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 25% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Medtronic plc is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows:
- general and minimally invasive surgery (28.8%): surgical equipment, intra-operative monitoring systems, ventilation systems, etc.;
- cardiac rhythm management (18.6%): implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and automatic external defibrillators, cardiac ablation probes, etc.;
- vascular diseases and cardiac surgery (17.4%): coronary stents, endoprostheses for aortal pathologies, distal protection systems, catheters, heart valve prostheses, auto-transfusion equipment, cardiac ablation devices, etc.;
- spinal disorders (14.1%): spinal prostheses, disc prostheses, cerebral stimulation systems, bone graft technologies and mini-invasive spinal surgery, etc. The group also develops medical imagery-guided surgical navigation systems activity;
- neurovascular, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and pelvic diseases (8.2%);
- diabetes management (7.4%): internal and external glycemia monitoring systems and insulin pumps;
- neurological disorders (5.5%): neurostimulation and pumped medication administration products, diagnostic tools, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (0.3%), the United States (50.9%) and other (48.8%).