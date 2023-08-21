Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Medtronic Public Limited Company (Company), ISIN BRMDTCBDR004, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,690000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,243266611 per BDR.