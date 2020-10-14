Medtronic : Biennial 2020 Investor & Analyst Meeting - Non-GAAP Tables

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS EMERGING MARKET REVENUE GROWTH (Unaudited)
Reported
Currency Impact
Divestiture
Covidien
(in millions)
Revenue
Alignment
Non-GAAP Growth
Growth
on Growth
Adjustment(1)
Adjustment(2)
FY20
$
4,707
(1)%
$
(156)
$
-
3 %
FY19
4,732
6
(250)
-
13
FY18
4,451
12
83
(29)
13
FY17
3,962
7
(78)
(95)
Low Double Digits(3)
FY16
3,703
43
(433)
-
13
FY15
2,584
23
(196)
-
1,063
12
Adjusted to exclude revenue relating to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and the second, third, and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017.
Adjusted to align legacy Covidien's monthly revenue to Medtronic's fiscal quarters throughout full year FY15 baseline.
Due to the 52/53 week fiscal year calendar, the Company had an additional selling week in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016. While it is difficult to calculate the exact impact from the extra week, the Company estimates that adjusting for the extra week, Non-GAAP revenue growth in emerging markets was in the low double digits for fiscal year 2017.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Fiscal year
(in millions)
2020
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
7,234
$
7,007
$
4,684
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(1,213)
(1,134)
(1,068)
Free Cash Flow (1)
$
6,021
$
5,873
$
3,616
(1) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.