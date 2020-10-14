Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic plc    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic : Biennial 2020 Investor & Analyst Meeting - Non-GAAP Tables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS EMERGING MARKET REVENUE GROWTH (Unaudited)

Reported

Currency Impact

Divestiture

Covidien

(in millions)

Revenue

Alignment

Non-GAAP Growth

Growth

on Growth

Adjustment(1)

Adjustment(2)

FY20

$

4,707

(1)%

$

(156)

$

-

3 %

FY19

4,732

6

(250)

-

13

FY18

4,451

12

83

(29)

13

FY17

3,962

7

(78)

(95)

Low Double Digits(3)

FY16

3,703

43

(433)

-

13

FY15

2,584

23

(196)

-

1,063

12

  1. Adjusted to exclude revenue relating to the divested Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and the second, third, and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017.
  2. Adjusted to align legacy Covidien's monthly revenue to Medtronic's fiscal quarters throughout full year FY15 baseline.
  3. Due to the 52/53 week fiscal year calendar, the Company had an additional selling week in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016. While it is difficult to calculate the exact impact from the extra week, the Company estimates that adjusting for the extra week, Non-GAAP revenue growth in emerging markets was in the low double digits for fiscal year 2017.

MEDTRONIC PLC

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Fiscal year

(in millions)

2020

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

7,234

$

7,007

$

4,684

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(1,213)

(1,134)

(1,068)

Free Cash Flow (1)

$

6,021

$

5,873

$

3,616

(1) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

Disclaimer

Medtronic plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MEDTRONIC PLC
05:50pMEDTRONIC : Biennial 2020 Investor & Analyst Meeting - Non-GAAP Tables
PU
05:46pMEDTRONIC : Biennial 2020 Investor & Analyst Meeting - Agenda
PU
11:45aMEDTRONIC : Announces Partnership with The Foundry to Develop Innovative Mitral ..
PR
11:44aMEDTRONIC : Announces Partnership with The Foundry to Develop Innovative Mitral ..
AQ
08:54aMEDTRONIC : Launches Head-to-Head TAVR Study Comparing the Evolut™ TAVR Pl..
PR
08:53aMEDTRONIC : Launches Head-to-Head TAVR Study Comparing the Evolut™ TAVR Pl..
AQ
08:38aMEDTRONIC : 2020 Integrated Performance Report Shares Goal of Carbon Neutrality ..
AQ
07:35aMEDTRONIC : Raises Long-Range Revenue Growth Outlook
DJ
06:46aMEDTRONIC : Outlines Growth Strategy at Biennial Investor Day
AQ
06:46aMEDTRONIC : Outlines Growth Strategy at Biennial Investor Day
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 084 M - -
Net income 2021 3 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 118,00 $
Last Close Price 106,94 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.74%146 600
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.76%196 617
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-12.96%69 093
HOYA CORPORATION16.12%43 087
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.21%40 311
DEXCOM, INC.83.30%37 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group