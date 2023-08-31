®
Medtronic plc
Irish Annual Report
Financial Year Ended April 28, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Independent Auditors' Report
38
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
45
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
46
Consolidated Balance Sheet
47
Consolidated Reconciliation of Movement in Shareholders' Funds
48
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
49
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
50
Company Balance Sheet
119
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
120
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
121
Directors' Report
For the Financial Year Ended April 28, 2023
The directors present their report, including the audited consolidated financial statements of Medtronic plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the financial year ended April 28, 2023, which are set out on pages 45 to 117, and audited entity financial statements of Medtronic plc (the Company or Medtronic) for the financial year ended April 28, 2023, which are set out on pages 118 to 128.
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
The directors are responsible for preparing the directors' report and the financial statements in accordance with Irish law.
Irish law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the Group's and Company's assets, liabilities, and financial position as at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Group for the financial year. Under that law, the directors have prepared the consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States of America accounting standards, as defined in Section 279(1) of the Companies Act 2014, to the extent that the use of those principles in the preparation of the financial statements does not contravene any provision of the Companies Act, or of any regulations made thereunder, and the Company financial statements in accordance with Irish Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (accounting standards issued by the UK Financial Reporting Council, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland and Irish law).
Under Irish law, the directors shall not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the Group's and Company's assets, liabilities, and financial position as at the end of the financial year and the profit or loss of the Group for the financial year.
In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:
- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
- make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
- state that the consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S.) (U.S. GAAP) to the extent that it does not contravene Irish Company Law, and that the entity financial statements of the Company comply with accounting standards issued by the UK Financial Reporting Council and Irish Law; and
- prepare the Group and Company financial statements on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume the Group and Company will continue in business.
The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to:
- correctly record and explain the transactions of the Group and Company;
- enable, at any time, the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and Company to be determined with reasonable accuracy; and
- enable the directors to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2014 and enable those financial statements to be audited.
The directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website (www.medtronic.com). Legislation in Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
Accounting Records
The measures taken by the directors to secure compliance with the Company's obligation to keep adequate accounting records are the use of appropriate systems and procedures and employment of competent persons. The accounting records are kept at the Group's registered office at 20 On Hatch, Lower Hatch Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
1
Directors' Compliance Statement
As required by Section 225 of the Companies Act 2014, the directors acknowledge they are responsible for securing compliance by the Company with its Relevant Obligations as defined in the Companies Act 2014 (hereinafter called the Relevant Obligations).
The directors confirm the Company (i) has drawn up and adopted a compliance policy statement setting out the Company's policies that, in the directors' opinion, are appropriate to the Company respecting compliance by the Company with its Relevant Obligations; and (ii) has put in place appropriate arrangements or structures that are, in the directors' opinion, designed to secure material compliance with the Company's Relevant Obligations.
A review of the arrangements and structures in place to ensure compliance with the Company's Relevant Obligations has been conducted in the financial year to which this report relates.
Basis of Presentation
The following discussion and analysis provides information the directors believe to be relevant to understanding the financial condition and results of operations of the Group. The directors have elected to prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with Section 279 of the Companies Act 2014, which provides that a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit or loss may be given by preparing the financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as defined in that section to the extent that the use of those principles in the preparation of the financial statements does not contravene any provision of Part 6 of the Companies Act 2014.
We report our results based on a 52/53 week fiscal year, ending the last Friday of April. The financial years ended April 28, 2023 (fiscal year 2023) and April 29, 2022 (fiscal year 2022) were 52-week fiscal years. Amounts reported in millions within this Irish annual report are computed based on the amounts in thousands, and therefore, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Additionally, certain columns and rows within tables may not sum due to rounding.
Principal Activities
Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company. Medtronic was founded in 1949 and today serves healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients in more than 150 countries worldwide. We remain committed to a mission written by our founder in 1960 that directs us "to contribute to human welfare by the application of biomedical engineering in the research, design, manufacture, and sale of products to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life."
Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - empowers insight-driven care and better outcomes for our world. We remain committed to being recognized as a company of dedication, honesty, integrity, and service. Building on this strong foundation, we are embracing our role as a healthcare technology leader and evolving our business strategy in four key areas:
- Leveraging our pipeline to accelerate turnover growth: The combination of our good end markets, recent product launches and robust pipeline is expected to continue accelerating our growth over both the near-andlong-term. We aim to bring inventive and disruptive technology to large healthcare opportunities which enables us to better meet patient needs. Patients around the world deserve access to our life-saving products, and we are driven to use our local presence and scale to increase the adoption of our products and services in markets around the globe.
- Serving more patients by accelerating innovation driven growth and delivering shareholder value: We listen to our patients and customers to better understand the challenges they face. From the patient journey, to creating agile partnerships that produce novel solutions, to making it easier for our customers to deploy our therapies - everything we do is anchored in deep insight, and creates simpler, superior experiences.
2
- Creating and disrupting markets with our technology: We are confident in our ability to maximize new technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and data and analytics to tailor therapies in real-time, facilitating remote monitoring and care delivery that conveniently manages conditions, and creates new standards of care.
- Empowering our operating units to be more nimble and more competitive: Our operating model, which was effective February 2021, simplified our organization to accelerate decision making, improve commercial execution, and more effectively leverage the scale of our Group.
We have four operating and reportable segments that primarily develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell device-based medical therapies and services: the Cardiovascular Portfolio, the Medical Surgical Portfolio, the Neuroscience Portfolio, and the Diabetes Operating Unit.
Cardiovascular Portfolio The Cardiovascular Portfolio is made up of the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Structural Heart & Aortic, and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular divisions. The primary medical specialists who use our Cardiovascular products include electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic, and vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists and radiologists.
Medical Surgical Portfolio The Medical Surgical Portfolio is made up of the Surgical Innovations and Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal divisions. Products and therapies of this group are used primarily by healthcare systems, physicians' offices, ambulatory care centers, and other alternate site healthcare providers. While less frequent, some products and therapies are also used in home settings.
Neuroscience Portfolio The Neuroscience Portfolio is made up of the Cranial & Spinal Technologies, Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. The primary medical specialists who use the products of this group include spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists.
Diabetes Operating Unit The Diabetes Operating Unit develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for the management of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The primary medical specialists who use and/or prescribe our Diabetes products are endocrinologists and primary care physicians.
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Medtronic plc published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 18:39:05 UTC.