Directors' Report

For the Financial Year Ended April 28, 2023

The directors present their report, including the audited consolidated financial statements of Medtronic plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the financial year ended April 28, 2023, which are set out on pages 45 to 117, and audited entity financial statements of Medtronic plc (the Company or Medtronic) for the financial year ended April 28, 2023, which are set out on pages 118 to 128.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The directors are responsible for preparing the directors' report and the financial statements in accordance with Irish law.

Irish law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the Group's and Company's assets, liabilities, and financial position as at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Group for the financial year. Under that law, the directors have prepared the consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States of America accounting standards, as defined in Section 279(1) of the Companies Act 2014, to the extent that the use of those principles in the preparation of the financial statements does not contravene any provision of the Companies Act, or of any regulations made thereunder, and the Company financial statements in accordance with Irish Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (accounting standards issued by the UK Financial Reporting Council, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland and Irish law).

Under Irish law, the directors shall not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the Group's and Company's assets, liabilities, and financial position as at the end of the financial year and the profit or loss of the Group for the financial year.

In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state that the consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S.) (U.S. GAAP) to the extent that it does not contravene Irish Company Law, and that the entity financial statements of the Company comply with accounting standards issued by the UK Financial Reporting Council and Irish Law; and

prepare the Group and Company financial statements on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume the Group and Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to:

correctly record and explain the transactions of the Group and Company;

enable, at any time, the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and Company to be determined with reasonable accuracy; and

enable the directors to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2014 and enable those financial statements to be audited.

The directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website (www.medtronic.com). Legislation in Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Accounting Records

The measures taken by the directors to secure compliance with the Company's obligation to keep adequate accounting records are the use of appropriate systems and procedures and employment of competent persons. The accounting records are kept at the Group's registered office at 20 On Hatch, Lower Hatch Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.