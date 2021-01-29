Medtronic : Gets FDA Approval of DiamondTemp Ablation system

By Michael Dabaie

Medtronic PLC said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the DiamondTemp Ablation system.

The system treats patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation who have been unresponsive to drug therapy.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder affecting nearly six million people in the U.S. and more than 37 million people world-wide, the company said. The disease involves irregular quivering or rapid heart rhythms in the upper chambers of the heart. AF ablation is a treatment to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

