MEDTRONIC PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
01/29 09:43:32 am
112.67 USD   -1.83%
MEDTRONIC : Receives FDA Approval of DiamondTemp Ablation System to Treat Atrial Fibrillation
MEDTRONIC : Gets FDA Approval of DiamondTemp Ablation system
Quarterly Report I 20/21
Medtronic : Gets FDA Approval of DiamondTemp Ablation system

01/29/2021 | 09:25am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Medtronic PLC said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the DiamondTemp Ablation system.

The system treats patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation who have been unresponsive to drug therapy.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder affecting nearly six million people in the U.S. and more than 37 million people world-wide, the company said. The disease involves irregular quivering or rapid heart rhythms in the upper chambers of the heart. AF ablation is a treatment to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Shares were up 0.4% to $115.19 premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0925ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 063 M - -
Net income 2021 3 484 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 129,81 $
Last Close Price 114,77 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Richard H. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-2.02%154 483
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.96%206 276
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.39%74 519
HOYA CORPORATION-9.25%46 162
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.41%42 310
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.85%39 410
