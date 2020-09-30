Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medtronic plc    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtronic -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

By Brent Kendall

The Justice Department is investigating whether acquisitions by Medtronic PLC limited competition in ventilator manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter, an antitrust probe that emerged from complaints about device shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medtronic has received a civil subpoena from the Justice Department formally requesting more information, the people said.

The probe is centered on a series of events that date to 2012, when Covidien PLC, a device maker that sold ventilators, bought Newport Medical Instruments, a small California-based manufacturer of ventilator systems, for $108 million.

Newport had secured a contract with the federal government in 2010 to develop and supply low-cost ventilators, but the project stalled after Covidien bought Newport, and the two sides eventually agreed to end the contract before any ventilators were delivered.

Nearly three years after Covidien bought Newport, Medtronic bought Covidien in a roughly $50 billion deal, inheriting Newport in the process. Both deals received antitrust clearance from the Federal Trade Commission.

"Medtronic is cooperating fully with DOJ's review of the 2012 Covidien-Newport transaction," Medtronic spokesman Ben Petok said, adding that the deal was appropriately assessed and approved by the FTC.

Mr. Petok said the ventilator market remains competitive, "with at least 10 major players in which the top five account for approximately 50% market share. Indeed, Covidien purchased Newport to expand its ventilator portfolio in a highly competitive and fractured market, and, rather than discontinue the Newport family of ventilators, Medtronic continues to market Newport ventilators today."

A Justice Department spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment.

Fears of a ventilator shortage in the spring sent states and hospitals scrambling for whatever supplies they could secure to treat patients suffering the most severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The demand also threatened to exhaust a federal stockpile of the lifesaving machines, spurring the Trump administration to sign contracts with manufacturers, including Medtronic, to ramp up supplies quickly. Some of the new ventilators came from nontraditional sources such as auto makers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., which shifted some of their manufacturing capabilities to ventilators in the spring.

Medtronic boosted production of new ventilators in response to a surge in demand from the pandemic, including a partnership to produce some at a Foxconn Technology Group plant in Wisconsin.

The company also published the design specifications for one of its ventilators for others to use, to help increase global production.

Medtronic said sales of its ventilators more than doubled in the quarter ended July 31 to meet higher global demand.

The ventilator scramble generated criticism that industry consolidation was partly to blame for a supply squeeze -- and an example of federal antitrust enforcers not doing enough to protect competition. Much of that criticism focused on the Covidien-Newport transaction.

The FTC shares antitrust enforcement authority with the Justice Department, and the agencies divide the review of proposed mergers for potential antitrust problems.

Democrats on a House antitrust subcommittee sent a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons in April questioning whether the Newport deal was partly to blame for ventilator scarcity and requesting more information from the commission.

"Covidien's purchase of a potentially market-disrupting competitor that threatened to drive prices down has all the hallmarks of a killer acquisition, where an incumbent firm acquires and then shuts down a key rival," the lawmakers said.

An FTC spokeswoman said the commission responded to the congressional inquiry, but she declined to comment on the substance of that response.

Medtronic earlier this year said that Covidien, after acquiring Newport, found gaps between what Newport promised the federal government and its capability to deliver in terms of the cost, features and performance of ventilators the government was seeking.

--Peter Loftus contributed to this article.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MEDTRONIC PLC
05:43pMEDTRONIC : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtr..
DJ
04:48pMEDTRONIC : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtr..
DJ
09:56aMEDTRONIC : Announces Closing of Public Offering of EUR6.25 Billion of Senior No..
AQ
08:55aMEDTRONIC : to Buy Medical-Device Maker Avenu Medical
DJ
08:02aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Avenu Medical
AQ
08:02aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Avenu Medical
PR
09/29MEDTRONIC PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
09/29MEDTRONIC : Announces Closing of Public Offering of 6.25 Billion of Senior Note..
AQ
09/29MEDTRONIC : Announces Closing of Public Offering of 6.25 Billion of Senior Note..
PR
09/28MEDTRONIC : Gets Affirmation of Key Sacral Neuromodulation Patent
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 074 M - -
Net income 2021 3 963 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 116,72 $
Last Close Price 103,92 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.48%138 037
ABBOTT LABORATORIES25.29%186 242
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-14.45%65 345
HOYA CORPORATION13.49%42 403
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.83%40 038
DEXCOM, INC.88.46%38 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group