MEDTRONIC PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic : Raises Long-Range Revenue Growth Outlook

10/14/2020 | 07:35am EDT

By Keith Collins

Medtronic PLC raised its annual organic revenue growth outlook to at least 5% from a previous long-range target of at least 4%.

The Dublin medical-technology company said Wednesday it expects adjusted per-share earnings compound annual growth of at least 8% over the long term, assuming modest currency volatility.

Medtronic said it is targeting a cash conversion ratio of more than 80%, and is committing to return over 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

The company said it expects its revenue-growth strategy will drive strong double-digit total shareholder return.

"Prioritizing investments in innovation where we see the best opportunities, along with our ongoing focus on driving productivity, will enable us to achieve our long-range targets and generate strong shareholder value," Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill said.

Medtronic said it expects dividend growth to be in line with its earnings growth.

Write to Keith Collins at keith.collins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0734ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 084 M - -
Net income 2021 3 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 118,00 $
Last Close Price 109,06 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.74%146 600
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.76%196 617
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-12.96%69 093
HOYA CORPORATION16.12%43 087
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.21%40 311
DEXCOM, INC.83.30%37 740
