Medtronic : Raises Long-Range Revenue Growth Outlook

Medtronic PLC raised its annual organic revenue growth outlook to at least 5% from a previous long-range target of at least 4%.

The Dublin medical-technology company said Wednesday it expects adjusted per-share earnings compound annual growth of at least 8% over the long term, assuming modest currency volatility.

Medtronic said it is targeting a cash conversion ratio of more than 80%, and is committing to return over 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

The company said it expects its revenue-growth strategy will drive strong double-digit total shareholder return.

"Prioritizing investments in innovation where we see the best opportunities, along with our ongoing focus on driving productivity, will enable us to achieve our long-range targets and generate strong shareholder value," Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill said.

Medtronic said it expects dividend growth to be in line with its earnings growth.

