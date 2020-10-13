Log in
Medtronic : Sets Goal of Carbon Neutrality by FY30

10/13/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Medtronic PLC on Tuesday said it has set a goal of being carbon neutral in its operations by its fiscal year 2030.

The company released its fiscal year 2020 Integrated Performance Report, which it said "shares the company's approach to its most significant environmental, social, and governance issues across four global corporate citizenship and sustainability pillars."

The medical technology company said to achieve its FY30 goal of carbon neutrality, it "has set aggressive new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by FY25 and will increase use of renewable and alternative energy by partnering in virtual power purchase agreements and investing in renewable energy credits and carbon offsets."

"We have a responsibility to take immediate action to create a sustainable future for our business, our communities, and our planet," said Chief Executive Geoff Martha. "Becoming carbon neutral by FY30 is one way we are reducing our environmental footprint."

The company also said it will continue to advance its global inclusion, diversity and equity work for its workers and the communities where it works adding "the company will establish a new governance framework for inclusion and diversity where executive leadership is directly responsible for its success." Medtronic will also "create standards to measure the company's long-term progress, which will be reported and overseen by the Medtronic board," the company said.

