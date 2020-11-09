Medtronic : Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2000 -- Data Talk

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is currently at $114.46, up $10.90 or 10.53%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 14, 2020, when it closed at $117.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 7, 2000, when it rose 11.18%

-- Currently up four of the past six days

-- Up 13.81% month-to-date

-- Up 0.89% year-to-date

-- Down 5.64% from its all-time closing high of $121.30 on Feb. 6, 2020

-- Up 6.02% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2019), when it closed at $107.96

-- Down 5.64% from its 52-week closing high of $121.30 on Feb. 6, 2020

-- Up 56.97% from its 52-week closing low of $72.92 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $115.24; highest intraday level since Feb. 20, 2020, when it hit $115.41

-- Up 11.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.06%

All data as of 12:38:48 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1258ET