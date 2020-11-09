Log in
Medtronic : Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2000 -- Data Talk

11/09/2020 | 12:59pm EST

Medtronic Plc (MDT) is currently at $114.46, up $10.90 or 10.53%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 14, 2020, when it closed at $117.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 7, 2000, when it rose 11.18%

-- Currently up four of the past six days

-- Up 13.81% month-to-date

-- Up 0.89% year-to-date

-- Down 5.64% from its all-time closing high of $121.30 on Feb. 6, 2020

-- Up 6.02% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2019), when it closed at $107.96

-- Down 5.64% from its 52-week closing high of $121.30 on Feb. 6, 2020

-- Up 56.97% from its 52-week closing low of $72.92 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $115.24; highest intraday level since Feb. 20, 2020, when it hit $115.41

-- Up 11.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.06%

All data as of 12:38:48 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1258ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 176 M - -
Net income 2021 3 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 119,36 $
Last Close Price 103,56 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Executive Chairman
Mark Ploof Senior VP-Global Operations & Business Services
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Kuntz Senior VP, Chief Scientific & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.72%139 227
ABBOTT LABORATORIES31.73%202 794
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.00%68 589
HOYA CORPORATION24.88%45 518
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.61%40 319
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH142.11%39 186
