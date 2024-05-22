Medtronic announced today new preliminary data from the VERITAS clinical study using its ILLUMISITE™ fluoroscopic navigation platform for the ENB procedure to diagnose lung nodules (growth in the lung). Clinical researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who conducted VERITAS as an investigator-initiated study with funding from Medtronic, presented the preliminary results at the American Thoracic Society conference in San Diego. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Medtronic plc published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 23:48:06 UTC.