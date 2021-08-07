Log in
Medtronic : (XENT Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Intersect ENT; Is $28.25 a Fair Price?

08/07/2021 | 10:08am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) ("Intersect" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).  

On August 6, 2021, Intersect announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Medtronic. Under the merger agreement terms, Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect for $28.25 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Intersect board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Intersect shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Intersect and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xent-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-intersect-ent-is-28-25-a-fair-price-301350685.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
