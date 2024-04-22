This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of its latest innovation in cardiac surgery, the Avalus Ultra™ valve. This next-generation surgical aortic tissue valve is designed to facilitate ease of use at implant and lifetime patient management. It's an excellent choice for cardiac surgeons and their patients seeking an aortic valve solution that can be fit for the future, right from the start. [...]