  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medtronic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
83.54 USD   -4.51%
06:01aMedtronic Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Increase; Needham Raises Doubts on Fiscal 2024 EPS Growth Outlook
MT
05:53aMedtronic plc : Dividend Aristocrat
MS
05/25Healthcare Shares Slip Amid Economic Worries -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic plc : Dividend Aristocrat

05/26/2023 | 05:53am EDT
The medical equipment giant published its annual results yesterday.

The share price hasn't moved in seven years. Nor have sales, and perhaps this explains why. Fiscal 2023 marks no break with the past, with sales reaching $31.2 billion, half a billion less than last year.

The cardiovascular, neuroscience and diabetes segments are stable, while the surgical equipment segment is slowing down markedly. To the Group's credit, this decline does not spare any of the sector's players: it is the result of high customer inventories following the reduced number of interventions during the pandemic.

Medtronic is committed to its status as a dividend aristocrat, and points out that it has consistently increased its payout over the past forty-five years. This year is no exception. Forty-sixth consecutive dividend increase, to $0.69 per share per quarter.

Returns of capital to shareholders - in addition to dividends, ongoing share buy-backs, alas not always carried out at attractive valuations - remain well covered by cash flow. On the other hand, net debt has risen by $11 billion over the past decade, equivalent to two and a half years of profits.

This would not necessarily raise eyebrows if these amounts had been invested wisely. But has it? The $18 billion spent on external growth - net of asset disposals - has so far generated only a very modest return on investment.

As proof of this, free cash flow has barely increased over the cycle. After inflation, it stagnates or even declines. Where there has been real growth, however, is in stock options, which do not seem to bother the highly institutional and fragmented shareholder base.

Medtronic remains a world leader in medical equipment, with a strategy built around consumables - the most attractive product category - and a sprawling distribution capacity. However, the current valuation offers little margin of safety in the light of the above factors.

Should we be amused? The press release accompanying the annual results states at the top of the page that Medtronic is entering into a "strategic collaboration" with Nvidia to "accelerate in artificial intelligence".


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDTRONIC PLC -4.51% 83.54 Delayed Quote.12.57%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 24.37% 379.8 Delayed Quote.159.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 929 M - -
Net income 2023 4 319 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 3,24%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 83,54 $
Average target price 92,14 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Megan Fulton Riddle Vice President
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Mauri CSO, Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer, Senior VP
Gregory L. Smith Executive VP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC12.57%111 176
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.97%177 616
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.93%68 666
DEXCOM, INC.1.21%44 427
HOYA CORPORATION29.08%41 461
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION3.23%34 454
