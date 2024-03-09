Medtronic plc. shared a robust set of new clinical and real-world evidence on the MiniMed? 780G system from around the world including the largest set of data from early users in the United States.

The data was presented at the 17thInternational Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence, Italy. These results build on the 3-year data published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics showing over 100,000 real-world users achieving a Time in Range (TIR) of 78% with the use of recommended optimal settings, outperforming international targets of 70% TIR. New data sought to evaluate the MiniMed? 780G system's ability to help users achieve Time in Tight Range (TITR) goals, a new and emerging supplementary metric being discussed amongst experts, which more closely mirrors the glucose levels of individuals without diabetes.

Also referred to as normoglycemia or euglycemia, it is defined as the percentage of time a person spends in the glucose range of 70-140 mg/dL. TITR lowers the upper threshold of Time in Range from 180 mg/dL to 140 mg/dL. Results showed users (n=13,461) achieved a TITR of greater than 56% with the use of recommended optimal settings (100 mg/dL set target with an active insulin time of 2 hours).

This data adds to a growing body of evidence that a TITR goal of 50% or greater is a reasonably achievable goal with the right therapeutic option. MiniMed? 780G System Early Success in the U.S.: In an oral presentation, Dr. James Thrasher, MD, Founder, Arkansas Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, shared data on early real-world users with type 1 diabetes of the MiniMed? 780G system in the U.S. (n=7,499).

Results showed users achieved over 80% TIR when employing the recommended optimal settings, exceeding international glycemic targets (ADA guidelines recommend 70% time in range between 70-180 mg/dL), with closed loop exits occurring less than once per week on average. The enhancements introduced in this latest system have resulted in high satisfaction and improved quality of life benefits. Indeed, the latest dQ&AU.S. Pump Patient Survey (n=1,997), found that among pump users, the MiniMed?

780G system scored first in overall pump satisfaction. The survey also showed that among people with type 1 diabetes using CGM, the Guardian? 4 sensor mirrored competitor sensors in overall satisfaction.

The development of continuous glucose monitoring enabled the development of Time in Range (TIR), a metric used to determine whether an individual with type 1 diabetes is meeting blood sugar management goals. Since 2019, the goal of diabetes management has been to maintain the highest TIR for as long as possible while also minimizing hypoglycemia. The introduction of automated insulin delivery (AID) systems has transformed diabetes care by enabling a wider range of individuals to safely achieve blood-sugar goals with less burden and effort.

AID systems are helping people achieve more ambitious goals with glucose management, prompting the emergence of a new supplementary metric that mirrors blood sugar levels of individuals without diabetes (normoglycemia or euglycemia). The MiniMed? 780G system is demonstrating that a Time in Tight Range above 50% is achievable and serves as a powerful tool for those seeking more time in euglycemia.