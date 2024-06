June 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill will resign from the company to accept a similar role at HP Inc.

Parkhill will continue to serve as CFO until Aug. 2, while the company evaluates internal and external candidates to replace her.

Gary Corona, senior vice president, global financial planning and analysis, will serve as interim finance chief upon Parkhill's departure. (Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)