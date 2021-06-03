Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medtronic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDT   IE00BTN1Y115

MEDTRONIC PLC

(MDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medtronic to Stop Selling, Distributing HVAD System

06/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Medtronic PLC said it is stopping the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System.

The company said it has begun to notify physicians to cease new implants of the HVAD System and transition to an alternative means of durable mechanical circulatory support.

Medtronic said it is developing a support program for patients who have had an HVAD implanted and for caregivers and healthcare professionals who participate in their care. This program is being developed with an independent panel of clinician advisors to ensure the ongoing care and safety of patients who are currently supported by the HVAD system. The company said about 4,000 HVAD patients currently have the device implanted.

Medtronic said it saw a growing body of observational clinical comparisons indicating a higher frequency of neurological adverse events, including stroke, and mortality with the HVAD System as compared to other circulatory support devices available to patients.

Medtronic previously issued an Urgent Medical Device Communication informing physicians that the HVAD pump may experience a delay to restart or a failure to restart after it is stopped. Pump restart failure can potentially worsen a patient's heart condition, lead to a heart attack, require hospitalization, and result in death.

Medtronic has been working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with other regulatory bodies around the world, to share information related to this decision and its commitment to ongoing support for patients implanted with the HVAD device.

The company said its actions are expected to be neutral to slightly accretive to fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings per share. The HVAD System and associated accessory revenue was $141 million in fiscal year 2021. The company is still expecting 2022 adjusted EPS of $5.60 to $5.75, and $1.31 to $1.34 in the first quarter.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-21 0734ET

All news about MEDTRONIC PLC
07:35aMedtronic to Stop Selling, Distributing HVAD System
DJ
07:21aMEDTRONIC  : to Stop Sale, Distribution of HVAD System Amid Adverse Side Effects
MT
06:46aMEDTRONIC  : to Stop Distribution and Sale of HVAD™ System
PR
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Medtronic Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Sells..
MT
06/02MEDTRONIC  : Real-World Data on Over 4,000 Patients Using the Medtronic MiniMed&..
AQ
06/01MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS  : Names Andrew Cittadine as Chief Operating Officer
MT
06/01MEDTRONIC  : Announces Scientific Data Presentations at the 14th International C..
PR
06/01MEDTRONIC  : Announces Scientific Data Presentations at the 14th International C..
AQ
05/31Today on Wall Street: Is it time to leave cyclicals?
05/31TITAN MEDICAL  : Receives License Fee of $10 Million Upon Achievement of Milesto..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 982 M - -
Net income 2021 3 720 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,29x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MEDTRONIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Medtronic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDTRONIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 140,07 $
Last Close Price 123,80 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoffrey Straub Martha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen L. Parkhill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Mauri Chief Clinical & Regulatory Officer, Senior VP
Richard E. Kuntz Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Senior VP
Gregory L. Smith Executive VP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC6.53%166 561
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.38%189 942
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.61%69 413
HOYA CORPORATION-2.24%47 051
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.7.69%45 542
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.69%41 033