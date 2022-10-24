Medtronic to spin off patient monitoring, respiratory products businesses

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Medtronic Inc said on Monday
it would spin off its patient monitoring and respiratory
interventions businesses into a new company, as it seeks to have
a more streamlined portfolio.
The separation, expected to be completed in the next 12 to
18 months, will help the company to also unlock value from the
two divested businesses, Medtronic said.
The patient monitoring technology portfolio includes
Nellcor pulse oximetry and BIS brain monitoring, while the
respiratory interventions portfolio comprises ventilators,
airway portfolio and breathing systems.
The two businesses generated about $2.2 billion in the
fiscal year ended April 29.
Shares of Medtronic were up 1.2% in premarket trade.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)