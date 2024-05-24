Intuit warns of fewer TurboTax users who file for free. It says it's not interested in them anyway.

Intuit Inc., the tech company behind TurboTax filing software and the personal-finance site Credit Karma, raised its full-fiscal-year profit and sales outlook on Thursday, following third-quarter results that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Boeing Says Cash Flow Is Worse Than It Thought

The plane maker expects to burn through billions more in the current quarter and be cash-flow negative for the full year, its finance chief said.

Justice Department Sues to Break Up Live Nation-Ticketmaster

Antitrust enforcers allege the nation's largest concert promotion and ticketing company abused monopoly and drove up prices for tickets.

Alibaba to sell $4.5 billion in convertible debt to fund stock buybacks

Alibaba's stock fell Thursday, after the China-based ecommerce giant said it planned to sell $4.5 billion worth of debt that can be converted into cash for stock.

Gildan Board, CEO Resign After Fund Wins Proxy Fight

Vince Tyra has stepped down as CEO of Gildan Activewear and the Canadian clothing maker's outgoing directors have appointed nominees of Browning West to the board of directors.

Ralph Lauren Taps Justin Picicci as Its Next Chief Financial Officer

Picicci, a company veteran, succeeds Jane Nielsen, who will remain as the company's chief operating officer.

Medtronic's stock drops after profit beats again but outlook disappoints

Medtronic has raised its dividend for 47 straight years, with the implied dividend yield more than double that of the S&P 500.

Big Tech Moves More AI Spending Abroad

As Big Tech ramps up spending on artificial intelligence, companies are increasingly looking overseas, investing billions of dollars to build out AI infrastructure.

Norfolk Southern Settles Government's Ohio Derailment Probe

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve the federal government's investigation into the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Workday's stock tumbles as 'elevated sales scrutiny' drives outlook cut

Workday moved its full-year margin target higher but cut expectations for subscription revenue.

