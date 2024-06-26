Shares of technology companies rose as momentum traders continued to flock to the sector.

Amazon.com crossed the $2 trillion market-capitalization threshold for the first time, becoming only the fifth company to do so.

Activist investor Jana Partners has amassed a significant stake in cybersecurity firm Rapid7 and plans to push the company to sell itself.

HP has hired Karen Parkhill as its next chief financial officer, plucking the executive from medical-technology company Medtronic.

