Warburg and Advent in the lead to acquire Baxter's biopharma unit-sources

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - A private equity consortium
comprising Warburg Pincus and Advent International is in
advanced talks to acquire medical device maker Baxter
International Inc's biopharma solutions business in a
deal that could reach or exceed $4 billion, people familiar with
the matter said on Sunday.
Warburg Pincus and Advent have submitted the most attractive
offer to Baxter in an auction that attracted interest from other
private equity firms as well as major players in the biomedical
sector such as Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, the
sources said.
The buyout consortium has turned to other private equity
firms to help fund the deal as direct lenders, one of the
sources added.
There is no certainty that Warburg Pincus and Advent will
successfully complete negotiations to acquire the unit and
Baxter may still opt to sell to another bidder or keep the
business, according to the sources. They requested anonymity
because details of the sale process are confidential.
Baxter, Warburg, Advent and Thermo Fisher did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Baxter's biopharma solutions unit supports drugmakers in the
formulation, development and commercialization of drugs
typically given by infusion or injection, such as biologics and
vaccines.
Baxter, which has a market value of $23 billion, said in
January it would explore a sale of the unit to "enhance focus
and improve capital structure", a reference to its push to shed
non-core businesses and pay down debt its $16.4 billion debt
pile.
Baxter also plans to spin off its renal care and acute
therapies units. The company said dialysis operations, which are
a part of Baxter's renal care unit, had become a drag on its
margin.
Medtronic Plc, another medical device maker,
unveiled a plan in October to spin off its patient monitoring
and respiratory interventions businesses, which have since
attracted interest from potential buyers.
(Reporting by David Carnevali and Anirban Sen in New York;
editing by Diane Craft)