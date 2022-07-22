Ten Sixty Four : Notice 203D(2) and 249F

22 July 2022

onlyASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice received under sections 203D(2) and 249F of the Corporations Act

The Board of Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX: X64; the "Company") advises in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A that it has received the attached notice ("Notice") pursuant to sections 203D(2) and 249F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") from Vitrinite Holdings Pty Ltd

useACN 614 033 180 ("Vitrinite") and Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC (together, the "Requisitioners") of their intention to call and arrange to hold a general meeting of the Company under section 249F of the Corporations Act for the purpose of moving resolutions for:

the removal of Mr Jeffrey William McGlinn and Mr Andrew Charles Hunt as directors of the Company;

the removal of any other person who is appointed as a director of the Company between the date of the Notice and the date of the general meeting, as a director of the Company; and

the appointment of three directors nominated by the Requisitioners.

personalThe Notice does not specify the date on which the Requisitioners intend to arrange to hold the requisitioned meeting.

The Company notes that the Company's former managing director, Mr Paul Ryan Welker, is a director of Vitrinite (one of the Requisitioners) and a beneficiary of the PRW Family Trust which controls approximately 18.75% of the issued capital and voting rights in Vitrinite.1

The Board awaits details of the basis on which the Requisitioners seek to remove two directors of the Company, including the Chairman, Mr Jeffrey William McGlinn, who has provided significant leadership to the Company since his appointment as Chairman in March 2021.

The Company is considering the validity of the Notice and will keep shareholders updated on Forany material developments.

Board recommends that shareholders TAKE NO ACTION in relation to any proposed meeting. The Board will provide a response and voting recommendation in relation to any meeting materials which are circulated to shareholders.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Ten Sixty Four Limited.

1 Based on Paul Ryan Welker's Appendix 3Z announced to the ASX on 1 July 2022.