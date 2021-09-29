MedX to Present at Benzinga Healthcare Conference on September 30th

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX) ("MedX" or the "Company"), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference (the "Conference"), taking place virtually on Thursday, September 30th at 4:40 PM ET.

MedX President & CEO, Sylvain Desjeans, along with Mike Druhan, President Dermatological Services, will present the Company's vision for scaling access to its unique dermatological image capture technology and fully integrated telemedicine platform, DermSecure®. The screening platform features high-resolution image capture technology that enables the accurate evaluation of moles, lesions and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours. Investors are invited to participate in an open Q&A session following the presentation.

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

About MedX

MedX is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health. MedX's SIAscopy technology and DermSecure telemedicine platform consists of hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, and software that creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to accurately evaluate all types of moles, lesions and other skin conditions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

