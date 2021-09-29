Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  MedX Health Corp
  News
  Summary
    MDX   CA5850901037

MEDX HEALTH CORP

(MDX)
  Report
MedX to Present at Benzinga Healthcare Conference on September 30th

09/29/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX) ("MedX" or the "Company"), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference (the "Conference"), taking place virtually on Thursday, September 30th at 4:40 PM ET.

MedX President & CEO, Sylvain Desjeans, along with Mike Druhan, President Dermatological Services, will present the Company's vision for scaling access to its unique dermatological image capture technology and fully integrated telemedicine platform, DermSecure®. The screening platform features high-resolution image capture technology that enables the accurate evaluation of moles, lesions and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours. Investors are invited to participate in an open Q&A session following the presentation.

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

To attend the event, please register here.

About MedX

MedX is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health. MedX's SIAscopy technology and DermSecure telemedicine platform consists of hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, and software that creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to accurately evaluate all types of moles, lesions and other skin conditions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

Contact Information
Bill Mitoulas
MedX Health Corp.
bill@medxhealth.com
416-479-9547

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98078


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,53 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M -2,51 M -2,51 M
Net Debt 2020 0,91 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 22,6x
EV / Sales 2020 39,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,13 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sylvain Desjeans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Cooke Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth McKay Chairman
Louie Canitano Chief Operating Officer
David John Hennigar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDX HEALTH CORP8.70%17
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.67%226 786
DANAHER CORPORATION42.25%216 990
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.32%118 097
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG36.21%74 953
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.09%71 509