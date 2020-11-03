MedX Holdings, Inc. Announces OTC "Current" Status

Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), announced today that the Company has achieved OTC CURRENT status with OTC Markets. This will provide a greater opportunity for investors from around the world to invest in MEDH. The Company believes being OTC CURRENT will greatly accelerate the fulfillment of its business plan.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings stated, "I am very excited that the Company is OTC CURRENT, we are confident that this will open doors and provide new opportunities for MEDH and allow the Company to become a trailblazer and conglomerate of cannabis brands."

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

