MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  MedX Holdings, Inc.    MEDH

MEDX HOLDINGS, INC.

(MEDH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 11/03 03:51:45 pm
0.0149 USD   -6.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedX Holdings, Inc. Announces OTC "Current" Status

11/03/2020 | 03:30pm EST

Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), announced today that the Company has achieved OTC CURRENT status with OTC Markets. This will provide a greater opportunity for investors from around the world to invest in MEDH. The Company believes being OTC CURRENT will greatly accelerate the fulfillment of its business plan.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings stated, "I am very excited that the Company is OTC CURRENT, we are confident that this will open doors and provide new opportunities for MEDH and allow the Company to become a trailblazer and conglomerate of cannabis brands."

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

For further information please contact:

MedX Holdings, Inc.
(737) 777 0420
info@medxholdings.co
Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings
Website: www.medxholdings.co

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67420

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 2,18 M - -
Net income 2018 0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2018 0,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 1,71x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 1,97 M 1,97 M -
EV / Sales 2017 1,09x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Enriquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
