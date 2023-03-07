Meezan Bank : NOTICE OF THE 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
03/07/2023 | 12:33am EST
Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Business Recorder" Today i.e. Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Meezan Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held Insha-Allah on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. at Meezan House, C-25, Estate Avenue, SITE, Karachi, Pakistan, (physical and virtual meeting) to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
To confirm the minutes of the 26th Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022.
To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank, Audited Consolidated Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Auditors' Report, Directors' Report and Chairman's Review Report thereon.
To appoint auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2023 and to fix their remuneration. The present auditors, M/s. A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment.
To consider and, if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, final cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3/- per share i.e. 30% in addition to Rs. 5.50 per share i.e. 55% interim cash Dividend already declared/paid along with 10% Bonus Shares for the year December 31, 2022.
To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By Order of the Board
Karachi
Muhammad Sohail Khan
February 16, 2023
Company Secretary
Notes:
1. Closure of Share Transfer Books
The Members' Register will remain closed from March 22, 2023 to March 29, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfer received at the Share Registrar office, by the close of business on March 21, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement to receive the 30% fianal cash dividend and attend, vote and speak in the 27th Annual General Meeting.
2. Covid-19 Related Contingency Planning for Annual General Meeting
• In terms of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) Circulars No. 5 of 2020 dated March 17, 2020 and No. 4 of 2021 dated February 15, 2021 for the well-being and their safety, the members are encouraged to attend and vote in the Annual General Meeting via Zoom Link. Accordingly, members are requested to get themselves registered by sending their particulars at the designated e-mail address agm@meezanbank.com giving particulars as per the below table by the close of business hours (01:00 PM) on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Name of
CNIC /
Folio No./CDC
Cell No.
Email
Shareholders/
Passport No.
Participant ID No.
Address
Proxy
• Link to video connectivity will be sent to the shareholders on their e-mail addresses after necessary verification from the records.
• Shareholders will be able to log in and participate in the Annual General Meeting proceedings through their smartphones or computer devices.
• The login facility will be available from 08:50 a.m. till the end of the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2023, enabling the participants to join the proceedings which will start at 09:00 a.m. sharp, Insha-Allah.
• In addition to the above, Shareholders can also give their suggestions/comments on the proposed agenda of the Annual General Meeting by e-mailing at the designated e-mail address agm@meezanbank.com
Copies of the Minutes of the 26th Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022 of Meezan Bank Limited, are available for inspection by Members as required under Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2017.
For Attending the General Meeting:
A member entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting may appoint any other person as his/her proxy to attend the meeting through video-link. A proxy form is enclosed.
In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-accountholder and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulations, shall authenticate his identity by showing his original Computerized National Identity Card ("CNIC") or original passport at the time of attending the Annual General Meeting.
In case of a corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of the Annual General Meeting.
Video Conference Facility for Attending General Meetings
If the Bank receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at a geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 07 days prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Bank will arrange a video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city.
To avail this facility, a request to be submitted to the registered address of the Bank 07 days before holding of the Annual General Meeting.
Postal Ballot Facility
In case the Poll is demanded by the shareholders under Section 143 of the Companies Act 2017, the Company shall consider postal Balloting facility for voting, under the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.
Availability of Annual Accounts on Bank's Website
As required under Section 223 (7) of the Companies Act 2017, audited Financial Statements of the Bank have been uploaded on website of the Bank which can be downloaded from the Banks website-www.meezanbank.com.
Transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements Through CD:
The Bank has circulated Annual Financial statements to its members through CD at their registered address. A printed copy of the above referred statements can be provided to members upon request. The request form is available on the website of the Bank and may be accessed by clicking the following link; https://www.meezanbank.com/wp-content/themes/mbl/downloads/Annual-Report-Request-Form.pdf
Transmission of Annual Reports through E-Mail:
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) through SRO No. 787(I)2014 and SRO No. 470(I) of 2016 dated September 8, 2014, and May 31, 2016, respectively has provided an option for shareholders to receive Annual Report along with the notice of Annual General Meeting electronically through E-mail/CD/DVD/USB/ in hard copy. Hence, members who are interested in receiving the Annual Reports and notice of Annual General meeting electronically in future are requested to send their request on the prescribed form placed on the Bank's website (link as mentioned in Point No. 7), to the Bank's Share Registrar.
THE FOLLOWING CIRCULARS / NOTIFICATIONS REQUIRE SPECIAL ATTENTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS:
Payment of Cash Dividend through Electronic Mode (E-dividend) - Mandatory:
Under section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, and Regulation No. 4 of the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for a listed company to pay cash dividend to shareholders only through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholders.
In order to receive dividend directly into the bank account, shareholders are requested to fill the "E-Dividend Mandate Form" available on Bank's website and
send it duly completed and signed along with a copy of his / her valid CNIC to the Bank's Share registrar, THK Associates (Pvt.) Ltd., Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi -75500, Pakistan UAN 111-000-322.,(in case of physical shares).
In case shares are held in CDC then the "E-Dividend Mandate Form" must be submitted directly to shareholder(s)'broker/participant/CDC account services.
In terms of Regulation No. 06 of the Companies (Distribution of
Dividends) Regulations, 2017 read with Section 243(3) of the Companies
Act, 2017, listed Companies are entitled to withhold payment of dividend,
if shareholders have not provided copies of their valid Computerized
National Identity Cards ("CNIC")/ Passport Number as well as complete
and valid details of designated bank accounts (IBAN) for direct credit of
cash dividend.
The shareholders are therefore requested to submit a copy of their valid
CNIC/NTN/Passport Number within ten (10) days from the date of this
Notice to the Bank's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/CDC (as the case
may be). In case the same have already been provided, then these
instructions may be ignored.
The shareholders while sending copies of their CNICs must quote their
respective folio numbers and names for identification purpose.
11.
Tax Implication on Dividends
The Government of Pakistan has made certain amendments in Section 150
of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 whereby different rates are prescribed
for deduction of withholding tax on the amount of dividend paid by the
companies/banks. These rates are as per law.
To enable the Bank to make tax deduction on the amount of Cash
Dividend, all the members whose names are not entered into the Federal
Board of Revenue's (FBR) Active Tax-Payers List (ATL), despite the fact
that they are tax return filers, are advised to make sure that their names are
entered into ATL, before the date of book closure for cash dividend;
otherwise, tax on their cash dividend will be deducted as non-filer.
12.
Tax on Joint Shareholding
All shareholders who hold shares jointly are requested to provide
shareholding proportions of principal shareholder and joint-holder(s) in
respect of shares held by them to our Share Registrar, in writing as follows:
Principal Shareholder
Joint Shareholder
Folio/CDS
Total Shares
Name and
Shareholding
Name and
Shareholding
CNIC No.
Proportion
CNIC No.
Proportion
(No. of Shares)
(No. of Shares)
The required information must reach our Share Registrar by the close of
business (5:00 pm) on March 21, 2023 otherwise it will be assumed that
the shares are equally held by principal shareholder and joint holder(s) and
tax will be deducted according to the proportionate holding of each
shareholder as clarified by the FBR vide its clarification letter No. I(54)
Exp/2014-132872-R, dated September 25, 2014.
13.
Tax Exemption Certificate
Shareholders claiming tax exemption under clause 47(B) of Part IV of the
Second Schedule of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 are requested to provide
a valid exemption certificate under section 159 (1) of the Income Tax
Ordinance, 2001 latest by March 21, 2023, to our Share Registrar before
the date of Book closure as required vide FBR clarification letter No. 1(43)
D.G. (W.H.T.) / 2008-Vol.II-66417-R dated May 12, 2015.
14.
Intimation of Change of Address and Declaration of Non-deduction of Zakat
Members are requested to immediately notify regarding the change, if any,
in their registered and/or e-mail addresses, in writing, and their declaration
for the non-deduction of Zakat (if applicable), to the Share Registrar and
Transfer Agent of the Bank i.e. THK Associates (Pvt.) Ltd., Plot No. 32-C,
Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi -75500, Pakistan,
UAN 111-000-322 (in case of Physical scrips) whereas Members/CDC
Account holders are requested to contact their CDC Participant/CDC
Account Services for the same, but no later than close of business hours
(05:00 p.m.) on March 21, 2023.
15.
Conversion of Physical Shares into Book-Entry Form
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) through its letter No. CSD/ED/Misc/2016- 639-640 dated March 26, 2021 has advised the listed companies to adhere with the provisions of section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the "Act") by replacing shares issued by them in Physical Form with the shares to be issued in the Book-Entry Form. Meezan Bank Limited (the "Bank"), being a listed company is also required to comply with aforesaid provisions of Act.
The shareholders of Meezan Bank Limited having physical folios/share certificates are requested to convert their shares from physical form into Book Entry Form as soon as possible. The shareholders may contact their Broker, a PSX Member, CDC Participant or CDC Investor Account Service Provider for assistance in opening a CDS Account and subsequent induction of the physical shares into Book Entry Form
It would facilitate the shareholders in many ways including safe custody of shares, no loss of shares, avoidance of formalities required for the issuance of duplicate shares and readily available for sale and purchase in open market at better rates. The shareholders of Bank may contact the Share Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Bank, namely THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited at the following address for the conversion of physical shares into Book-Entry Form.
THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited,
Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial, Street 2, D.H.A, Phase VII, Karachi -75500. Tel # 021-353101091-6
UAN: 021-111-000-322 Email: secretariat@thk.com.pk and sfc@thk.com.pk
16. Un-claimed Dividends / Shares
The shareholders are hereby informed that in accordance with section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the unclaimed shares, Modaraba certificates, Dividend, other instruments and undistributed Assets Regulations, 2017, the companies are required to deposit cash dividends to the credit of the Federal Government and shares to the Commission, which are undelivered/unclaimed for a period of three (3) years or more from the date it is due and payable.
54cmx6col.
Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Daily Express" Today i.e. Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Meezan Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held Insha-Allah on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. at Meezan House C-25, Estate Avenue, SITE, Karachi, Pakistan, (physical and virtual meeting) to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
To conﬁrm the minutes of the 26th Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022.
To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank, Audited Consolidated Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Auditors' Report, Directors' Report and Chairman's Review Report thereon.
To appoint auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2023 and to ﬁx their remuneration. The present auditors, M/s. A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment.
To consider and, if thought ﬁt, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, ﬁnal cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3/- per share i.e. 30% in addition to Rs. 5.50 per share i.e. 55% interim cash Dividend already declared / paid along with 10% Bonus Shares for the year December 31, 2022.
To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By Order of the Board
Karachi
Muhammad Sohail Khan
February 16, 2023
Company Secretary
Notes:
CLOSURE OF SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS
The Members' Register will remain closed from March 22, 2023 to March 29, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfer received at the Share Registrar ofﬁce, by the close of business on March 21, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement to receive the 30% ﬁnal cash dividend and attend, vote and speak in the 27th Annual General Meeting.
COVID-19RELATED CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In terms of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) Circulars No. 5 of 2020 dated March 17, 2020 and No. 4 of 2021 dated February 15, 2021 for the well-being and their safety, the
Notice of 27th AGM March 29, 2023
Meezan Bank Limited | 01
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.