Meezan Bank : NOTICE OF THE 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MEEZAN BANK LIMITED

Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Meezan Bank Limited (the "Bank") will be held Insha-Allah on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. at Meezan House, C-25, Estate Avenue, SITE, Karachi, Pakistan, (physical and virtual meeting) to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of the 26 th Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022. To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank, Audited Consolidated Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Auditors' Report, Directors' Report and Chairman's Review Report thereon. To appoint auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2023 and to fix their remuneration. The present auditors, M/s. A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment. To consider and, if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, final cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3/- per share i.e. 30% in addition to Rs. 5.50 per share i.e. 55% interim cash Dividend already declared/paid along with 10% Bonus Shares for the year December 31, 2022. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board Karachi Muhammad Sohail Khan February 16, 2023 Company Secretary Notes: 1. Closure of Share Transfer Books

The Members' Register will remain closed from March 22, 2023 to March 29, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfer received at the Share Registrar office, by the close of business on March 21, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement to receive the 30% fianal cash dividend and attend, vote and speak in the 27th Annual General Meeting.

2. Covid-19 Related Contingency Planning for Annual General Meeting

• In terms of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) Circulars No. 5 of 2020 dated March 17, 2020 and No. 4 of 2021 dated February 15, 2021 for the well-being and their safety, the members are encouraged to attend and vote in the Annual General Meeting via Zoom Link. Accordingly, members are requested to get themselves registered by sending their particulars at the designated e-mail address agm@meezanbank.com giving particulars as per the below table by the close of business hours (01:00 PM) on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Name of CNIC / Folio No./CDC Cell No. Email Shareholders/ Passport No. Participant ID No. Address Proxy

• Link to video connectivity will be sent to the shareholders on their e-mail addresses after necessary verification from the records.

• Shareholders will be able to log in and participate in the Annual General Meeting proceedings through their smartphones or computer devices.

• The login facility will be available from 08:50 a.m. till the end of the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2023, enabling the participants to join the proceedings which will start at 09:00 a.m. sharp, Insha-Allah.

• In addition to the above, Shareholders can also give their suggestions/comments on the proposed agenda of the Annual General Meeting by e-mailing at the designated e-mail address agm@meezanbank.com

Copies of the Minutes of the 26 th Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022 of Meezan Bank Limited, are available for inspection by Members as required under Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2017.

For Attending the General Meeting: A member entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting may appoint any other person as his/her proxy to attend the meeting through video-link. A proxy form is enclosed.

video-link. A proxy form is enclosed. In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-accountholder and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulations, shall authenticate his identity by showing his original Computerized National Identity Card ("CNIC") or original passport at the time of attending the Annual General Meeting.

sub-accountholder and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulations, shall authenticate his identity by showing his original Computerized National Identity Card ("CNIC") or original passport at the time of attending the Annual General Meeting. In case of a corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of the Annual General Meeting.