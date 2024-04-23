Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Business Recorder" Today i.e. Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Notice of Book Closure for 70% Interim Cash Dividend

We are pleased to inform our valued shareholders that the Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Ltd in its meeting held on April 18, 2024 has declared Interim Cash Dividend of Rs. 7/- per share i.e. 70%.

To determine the above entitlement, the Share Transfer Books of Meezan Bank Ltd. will be closed from May 1, 2024 to May 3, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfer requests received at the close of business on April 30, 2024 will be treated in time for the purpose of the above entitlement to the transferees.

The Government of Pakistan has made certain amendments in Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 whereby different rates are prescribed for deduction of withholding tax on the amount of dividend paid by the companies/banks. These rates are as per law.

To enable the Bank to make tax deduction on the amount of Cash Dividend, all the members whose names are not entered into Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)'s Active Tax-Payers List (ATL), despite the fact that they are tax return filers are advised to make sure that their names are entered into ATL, before the date of book closure for cash dividend, otherwise tax on their cash dividend will be deducted as non-filer.

All shareholders who hold shares jointly are requested to provide shareholding proportions of Principal shareholder and Joint-holder(s) in respect of shares held by them to our Share Registrar, in writing as follows:

Folio/

CDC

No.

Total

Shares

Principal Shareholder

Joint Shareholder(s)

Name &

Shareholding

Name &

Shareholding

CNIC No.

Proportion

CNIC No.

Proportion

(No. of Shares)

(No. of Shares)

The required information must reach our Share Registrar by the close of business (05:30 p.m.) on April 30, 2024, otherwise it will be assumed that the shares are equally held by Principal shareholder and Joint Holder(s) and tax will be deducted according to proportionate holding of each shareholder as clarified by the FBR vide its clarification letter No. 1(54)Exp/2014-132872-R dated September 25, 2014. Shareholders claiming tax exemption under clause 47(B) of Part IV of the Second Schedule of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 are requested to provide valid exemption certificate under section 159 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to our Shares Registrar (latest by April 30, 2024) as required vide FBR clarification letter No. 1(43)DG (WHT)/2008-Vol.II-66417-R dated May 12, 2015.

By Order of the Board

Karachi:

Muhammad Sohail Khan

April 23, 2024

Company Secretary

